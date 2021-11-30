Erin Napier Shares a Glimpse of Her Holiday ‘Heaven’

The holidays have arrived at Erin Napier’s house.

On November 28, the HGTV star gave fans a look at her life with her daughters. An Instagram post showed the girls were curled up on their mom’s lap as they watched “The Little Prince,” with a fire burning in the background.

The 36-year-old captioned the post, “Heaven is 2 baby girls snuggled up on you and a fire going at Christmas time.”

“I’m so jealous of this moment… but I got the sofa feet turned,” her husband Ben commented.

This will be the “Home Town” hosts’ first Christmas as a family of four. They share daughters Helen, 3, and Mae, 6 months.

One fan commented on their pictured Christmas tree, sharing how impressed she was that it was not “toddler proofed.” But as Erin quickly pointed out, Helen is “a big girl now. She helped decorate it and put the hooks on the ones missing one.”

The Couple’s Favorite Holiday Tradition Is Pancake Day

The couple is just days away from their favorite holiday tradition: Pancake Day. They revealed their beloved Laurel, Mississippi event in a clip obtained by People.

“It’s a tradition in Laurel, everybody in town lines up together to eat pancakes,” Erin explained. “All you can eat. And it’s like you just get to see everyone you’ve ever known your whole life while you wait in line and then you get to eat breakfast together.”

“If you’re from Laurel,” her woodworking husband chimed in. “And there’s hotrods.”

On Instagram, Erin revealed the celebration takes place “on the first Saturday in December since the 1950s” ahead of the town’s Christmas parade.

The post revealed declining membership in the Kiwanis Club of Laurel, which hosts the breakfast as a scholarship fundraiser, threatened the 2021 event. But the Napiers were able to recruit enough help to “stand in the gap serving on Pancake Day.”

Ben Napier Aspires to Be Santa Claus in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Their holiday spirit does not stop there. Ben revealed his rather jolly “life goal.”

“He has a retirement plan,” Erin teased in a clip on HGTV’s Instagram account. “Yes,” Ben confirmed, donning a red Santa suit. “I would call it a life goal. A life plan. … I want to be the Macy’s Parade Santa one day.”

HGTV is rooting for him. They tagged the department store, asking, “if we get this to 50K likes, will you consider including @scotsman.co in next year’s celebrations?” Macy’s has yet to respond.

The 38-year-old did note, “Obviously not now. I play a young Santa when I play Santa. My beard hasn’t gone white, but… I’ve got a few, you know, greys in there, a few whites.”

Revealing he is not into “the bleached white” look, the “Home Town: Ben’s Workshop” star hopes that if the time should come, the parade would let him be “a salt and pepper Santa.”

The Napiers can be seen in two holiday specials on HGTV. They revisited Wetumpka, Alabama for the “Home Town Takeover: Where Are They Now?” It premiered on November 27, 2021.

They can also be seen in the upcoming special, “Home Town: Ben’s Holiday Workshop” which will air December 26, 2021, on HGTV. It is currently available to stream on discovery+.

