Why HGTV star Erin Napier Got Emotional While at a Theater

HGTV stars Ben and Erin Napier have two daughters Helen, 3, and Mae, 2-months. Erin recently revealed on Instagram that Helen just had a major “milestone.”

Erin Revealed That Helen Saw ‘E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial’ in Theaters

Erin’s Instagram post, which was uploaded on July 18, consists of three pictures. The first two were images from the 1982 film ​​”E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.” The final slide showed Helen holding an E.T. plush doll. In the caption of the post, the “Home Town” star explained that she, her husband, and Helen recently watched ​​”E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” in theaters.

“We’ve waited before taking Helen to see her first movie in the theater because we wanted to wait for the right one. A magical one. She’s seen this a dozen times at home and decided a long time ago that Elliott will be her husband when she grows up,” wrote Erin.

The mother-of-two went on to say that the experience made her emotional.

“When the orchestra plays the score at the end it will make you cry when you see it on the big screen. For Elliott, it’s saying goodbye to ET, for me, it was one more milestone in [Helen’s] tiny life,” read a portion of the caption.

Quite a few fans flocked to the comments section to let Erin know that their children were also fans of ​​”E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.”

“My son’s first theater movie too in 1983! He wasn’t quite three & sat mesmerized the entire time!” wrote one commenter.

“My son’s favorite when he was little. He didn’t like when E.T. was going to go home so when that part was about to start, he would start crying for us to rewind it [smiling face] Seeing E.T. leave once was enough for him,” added another social media user.

“Such a classical movie great fun for her my daughter absolutely loved that movie and my son when they were little!” chimed in a third follower.

The Napiers Spoke About Helen Becoming a Big Sister in a Recent Interview

During a recent interview on the “Biscuits & Jam” podcast, which was recorded before Mae was born, Ben and Erin discussed how Helen was adjusting to the idea of becoming a big sister. Erin revealed that she had “been treating [her pet rabbit] like her baby” in preparation for Mae’s arrival.

“She gets her out of her little hutch in the yard and brings her inside and carries her like a baby and feeds her spinach and she sits her down and takes pictures of her and says, ‘look at Mommy 1,2, 3,’” said the HGTV star with a laugh.

Erin then revealed that they were having Mae move “straight into Helen’s old baby room.” Ben also noted that their 3-year-old “got a new room” and helped pick out some of her bedroom’s decor. His wife chimed in that Helen’s room has “little twin poster beds, so she’s always ready to have a spend the night.”

“Her cousin comes over. She’s had one spend the night so far and that was pretty good. They woke up at four in the morning and thought it was time to get up,” said the 35-year-old.

The Napiers went on to say that they corrected Mae and her cousin.

“We had to let them know that it was not, in fact, time to get up,” said Erin.

