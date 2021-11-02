Erin Napier Gives Inside Look at Her Home Life

Erin and Ben Napier of HGTV’s “Home Town,” “Home Town: Takeover” and “Home Town: Ben’s Workshop” are balancing their busy careers, HGTV stardom and home life with two young daughters. Erin, Ben and 3-year-old Helen welcomed baby Mae Napier on May 28, 2021, People revealed. Mae is named after Erin’s Aunt Mae.

Erin and Ben started filming season 6 of “Home Town” just a few weeks ago, Erin revealed on Instagram, making their busy lives even busier, so it was extra surprising that Erin took time out of her busy schedule to share a rare glimpse inside her home life with Ben and their two daughters.

Here’s what you need to know:

Erin Napier Posted a Sweet Selfie With Baby Mae

Erin Napier posted a sweet selfie of herself holding her newborn daughter Mae. She captioned the snap: “finding our two child back to work morning routine slowly but surely ❤️.” The second photo in the post revealed a tiny pancake adorably decorated with sprinkles and a fork with a rainbow on it for her older daughter Helen. Baby Mae’s onesie-covered foot is just barely visible in the squee-worthy photo.

The comment section of the post is full of adoring fans assuring the new Mama of two that she’s doing just fine. One commenter complimented her social media strategy with her kids, saying, “I love how you post but not show your kids faces. I think you are such a protective set of parents and I think that is truly AWESOME!”

Erin also shared a bathtime photo and joked that it was baby Mae, but it was really Ben Napier as a baby. The resemblance between Ben and his youngest daughter is undeniable.

Erin Napier Is Looking Forward to Watching the Bond Between Her Daughters Grow

In a statement to People shortly after Mae was born, Erin said, ” we are excited to have another daughter to love, we are more excited to see the bond she and Helen will have. They’re already so in love with each other!” It wasn’t all that long ago that Erin wasn’t even sure she would be able to have kids due to damage to her organs from an undiagnosed health problem.

In 2018, Erin revealed to People that she had stomach issues since she was a teenager. Exploratory surgery revealed that Erin’s organs were all bound together by a tissue that covered everything. It turned out to be a perforated appendix that was rupturing and healing itself over and over again for a decade. Three years after her condition was discovered, Erin found out she was pregnant with Helen.