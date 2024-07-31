Erin Napier Introduces Longtime Member of ‘Home Town’ Family

HGTV stars Ben and Erin Napier have been making their fan-favorite show, “Home Town”, for nearly a decade, but they aren’t the only ones who have been there since the start in 2016. In a July 31 Instagram post, Erin introduced fans to the show’s longtime cameraman Tim, and explained one of the thoughtful ways he keeps and eye out for her behind the scenes.

“#HGTVHomeTown hair and makeup: Our cameraman, Tim, (possibly a real life saint?) hands me a hanky he keeps in his pocket that smells like whatever essential oil he chooses every morning just for me (lemongrass today!) and I wipe my sweaty face before we do the interview. #glam,” Erin captioned her post, which included a photo of Tim handing her the hanky in reference. Erin’s photo was focused on the hanky, with Tim blurry and out of focus in the background, smiling into the camera.

Ben & Erin Napier Praise Their Cameraman Tim

“‘Miss thang, you are glistening’ he announces as he hands you the hankie,” Ben commented on Erin’s post, confirming the tradition she wrote about.

After one fan commented on Erin’s post, “What a thoughtful way to care for someone,” Erin added in a response, “oh yes. whenever he travels, he always brings back thoughtful happies for us and the girls. like pickle flavored snacks for me, nutcrackers and telescopes for the girls! he and his wife jean are the community uncle and aunt for going on 9 years. ever since day one, take one, season one of #hgtvhometown he’s been behind the camera making us and laurel look our best. ❤.”

Fans and friends of the Napiers took to Erin’s comment section as well, with their own thoughts about Tim and reactions to Erin’s post.

“The more you know about Tim the more you appreciate him,” one user wrote.

“Uncle Tim is the greatest!!!” Erin’s friend Aly Saxton Smith added.

“Oh the simple acts of kindness and caring that make life better and reminds us how those acts can make a difference. Not always the grand gestures,” another user commented.

“I bet it’s 100% cotton too, not a cheap synthetic material one. My Daddy carries a hanky, my grandmother always had a pretty one in her purse too. When I go vintage shopping/antiquing I buy well made linens always. 💝,” another user added, commenting on the material of the hanky.

Ben & Erin Took Their Daughters Camping

While Ben and Erin appear to be working on new “Home Town” episodes, Erin’s post featuring Tim comes on the heels of their family vacation with daughters Helen (6) and Mae (3). The Napiers not only got to take some well-earned time off, but they also got to test out their brand new luxury camper, which Erin gave fans a tour of in a July 27 post.

“We’ll never get rid of Jolene the Airstream… But we didn’t know how to camp with 2 kids the way we built it. So meet our new camper, Gru. He’s ugly on the outside, but real sweet on the inside. 😄 The cheapest beach, lake and mountain house in one,” Erin wrote in her post, showing off photos of the camper’s combined kitchen-living area-bunk room as well as the private bedroom for her and Ben

