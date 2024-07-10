Erin Napier ‘Stunned’ By Husband Ben in Latest Relationship Update

HGTV star Erin Napier is very open about her love for her husband and “Home Town” co-host Ben Napier. The pair have been inseparable since their first meeting in college, and in a July 10 Instagram story, Erin shared an update with fans that her schoolgirl crush is still alive 15 years into their marriage.

“He’s half asleep and I’m just shocked that I get to have my biggest crush’s last name and share 2 little girls with him that make bracelets for everyone they know,” Erin captioned her story post, which featured a photo of Ben wearing a friendship bracelet with the word “Daddy” on it, a gift from their daughters Helen and Mae. “I genuinely enjoy his company, still got that crush, and we are married?!? I am still stunned by this daily.”

Ben & Erin Napier Looked Back on Their First Meeting on ‘Home Town’

While Ben and Erin are living in the moment and celebrating each new day they have together, they’re also happy to reflect on the long road they’ve had together.

In a 2024 “Home Town” episode, the Napiers went back to where it all started, completing some renovation projects on campus at Jones College, where they first met. Ben shared a clip from the episode on January 21, which showed him and Erin taking a walk down memory lane.

“This is where we met. We had our first date in the Student Union. Everyone on both sides of our family went to school here. This project, it is homecoming for us,” Erin said in the clip.

Not only did the Napiers assist with campus renovation projects, but they also got a major surprise from the college, which is about 15 minutes from their hometown of Laurel, Mississippi. During the episode, Jones College president Dr. Jesse Smith said that plans were in place to create the Erin and Ben Napier School of Design and Building Arts at Jones College, inspired by the Napiers’ work revitalizing their town.

Ben was quick to tear up after Smith’s announcement, saying, “For me, it’s not so much of an honor for us,” with Erin helping him out by adding, “It’s what about when our… when your grandparents hear about this.”

“Our grandparents, our parents, but then our daughters,” Ben added.

Erin Napier is Enjoying Summer With Helen & Mae

Not only is Erin appreciating her time with Ben, but she also shared a video on July 9 filled with photos and videos from a Summer vacation trip with daughters Helen and Mae.

“summer (let’s forget the meltdowns and missed naps?),” Erin captioned her post, which included shots of palm trees, dolphins swimming in the ocean, and Helen and Mae playing on the beach.

“Oh! The amazing things you see, feel, hear, touch, find at the beach. There’s nothing like it! Healing to your soul! Enjoy your family time with those precious girls!” one fan commented.

While Erin did not disclose the location of their trip, another fan had a guess, writing, “Looks like you are in Florida! Our palms are awesome! Enjoy! Have fun! Make memories 💜.”

READ NEXT: Jenny Marrs Feels ‘Helpless’ After Sudden Mood Shift During Family Outing