Erin Napier Gushes Over Husband Ben in New Tribute

HGTV star Erin Napier considers herself very lucky to have found her husband, Ben Napier, and takes any opportunity she can to share her love.

Erin shared a special tribute to Ben on Father’s Day, June 16, writing in an Instagram post, “You make every girl in this house feel special and loved and safe, you’re the only one who can help Mae sleep when she wakes up scared, you never “babysit” because you’re always in it with me 100%. Thank you for being the best. Happy Father’s Day, @scotsman.co. ❤️ (photos by Helen from a Kodak disposable).”

Erin’s post included two photos of Ben, taken by their 6-year-old daughter Helen. The first shows Ben’s silhouette as he sits at a desk in front of a window in the family’s home, while the second shows him looking straight on at the camera with a smile.

Fans Send Ben Napier Father’s Day Messages

“Home Town” fans, who have seen Ben and Erin on their screens since 2016 (over one year before the stars became parents for the first time), took to Erin’s comment section to share their own Father’s Day messages with the couple.

“There is so much love in your family. I love how you shield your girls from the public eye. Never let your fame change your values, and love of family. You and Ben are great role models of good parenting,” one user wrote.

“In a world full of chaos and unknown, it’s a breath of fresh air to witness your relationship with your daughters through their eyes. Keep up the great work!! 💕 💕 HFD!!” another fan added.

“What is just as special…while watching your show, it is OBVIOUS how much love is in your family! It oozes from you two. Melts my heart. You are blessed to have such a great man in your lives ❤️,” a third fan commented.

“Ever since I listened to y’all’s story on Audiobook, I keep saying ‘If every man was like Ben Napier, this world would be a better place!'” a fourth user shared. Erin and Ben co-wrote a book, “Make Something Good Today” a memoir, published in 2018, which details their love story from the beginnings of their relationship in college to moving back to Erin’s hometown of Laurel, Mississippi to landing their show on HGTV and starting their family.

Erin Napier Shares Rare Photo of Her Father, Phil

Erin shared more than one post on Father’s Day, publishing a tribute to her father on June 16, a rare appearance on her social media pages.

“Some of y’all got cool daddies but I got Phil Rasberry. He’ll be 71 this year and he could still whip anyone who wants to try it. We love you so much Pap! (mama, you can show him this 😄),” Erin captioned the post, which included a photo of her father as well as a video of him doing pushups in a living room.

“He really does look like Indiana Jones! Happy Father’s Day to your dad and Ben!” one fan commented, referencing an old comment Erin made where she said that growing up she thought her dad was Indiana Jones.

“My whole life we’ve thought daddy looked like Indy and the brown fedora and bull whip was always his Halloween go to,” Erin wrote in a July 2023 post after seeing the last “Indiana Jones” movie with her family.

