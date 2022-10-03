Erin Napier of HGTV Shares Little Boy’s ‘Precious’ Art With the World

Twitter can be a highly divisive and deflating place most days, full of drama and snark. But every now and then, a little ray of sunshine breaks through, like a recent exchange between HGTV‘s Erin Napier and the dad of a creative young fan, which led to the star sharing his son’s artwork with the world. Here’s how the sweet story unfolded…

Napier Has Over a Million Followers, But One Pint-Sized Painter Caught Her Eye

“Home Town” host Erin Napier gets so many comments and messages every day on social media that there’s no way for her to respond publicly to most. But on August 11, 2022, a special message caught her eye on Twitter, featuring the photo of a little boy working on a watercolor painting just for her.

His dad, Justin Horback, had tweeted the photo and tagged Napier in it because he promised five-year-old Elliot he would.

“My son watches ‘Home Town’ with us anytime we have it on,” Hornback told Heavy. “He likes the renovation shows and then always gets ideas about what renovations we should have in the house. He really enjoys drawing, watercolor and making cards for family members.”

When the family got Napier’s new children’s book, The Lantern House, it inspired Elliot to paint a little masterpiece for the TV star. His painting included a brick house and a rainbow with glued-on cottonballs for clouds.

“After we read Erin’s book, a few days later he decided he wanted to make his own watercolor of a house like the book, and make this whole thing for Erin and then send it to her,” Hornback explained. “I told him I’d for sure post it and see if she would say anything.”

Hey @ErinRNapier,

My five-year-old loves your book and he wanted to make a picture for you. And he desperately wants you to have it.

In the tweet, Hornback wrote, “Hey @ErinRNapier, My five-year-old loves your book and he wanted to make a picture for you. And he desperately wants you to have it. ‘So they could hang it up and they’d always remember I made it.'”

To the family’s delight, Napier did tweet back. She wrote, “this is precious! i want it! private message me!”

Napier Loves Encouraging Kids’ Creative Expression — Including Elliot’s

Hornback connected with Napier via direct message, received an address for sending the painting, and shipped it off to the HGTV star, who has two kids of her own — four-year-old Helen and one-year-old Mae. She said in a recent interview that she loves teaching them how to express themselves creatively, from cooking to painting.

A month after shipping off Elliot’s painting, the Hornbacks got a second surprise on September 13: Napier posted a video on Twitter, sharing Elliot’s art with the world.

Napier tweeted, “I love my painting, Elliot!” and tagged his dad. She attached a selfie video of herself holding up her new house-and-rainbow artwork.

Smiling, she said, “Y’all, I got the most beautiful painting in the mail from a boy named Elliot Hornback. Isn’t this beautiful? It’s a house and a rainbow, and I have my name on it which makes me feel very special! Thank you, Elliot!”

Touched by her video, Hornback tweeted back, “Teary eyed parents here. Thank you, @ErinRNapier. Big smiles happened!”

Fans on Twitter loved the sweet exchange and praised Napier for doing something so kind.

One person wrote, “Bless you Erin, bless you for being such a good person, this world needs so many more of you! I just wanted you to know how special you truly are!”

Another said, “That is precious. I think once your life on Hometown is complete, teaching art to children is your calling. You have such a gentle soul and creative way that really connects with kids.”