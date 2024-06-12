Erin Napier Mourns Heartbreaking Moment & Fans Can Relate

Star of HGTV’s “Home Town” Erin Napier shared a bittersweet moment with fans on June 7. The decorator uploaded a photo of her daughter to Instagram, capturing a “last time.”

The picture was of her 3-year-old daughter Mae wearing a unicorn costume that wouldn’t be worn by either of her girls anymore (she and husband Ben Napier also have a daughter named Helen, 6). Mae wore the fuzzy costume in the bathroom of their home, looking down and seemingly inspecting it as Erin Napier snapped the pic.

“I saw a ‘last time’ and knew it: the passed down 2T unicorn costume they loved that I got at Dirt Cheap for $3 was worn for the last time this week. It’s comforting to capture it, for some reason. We’re losing her babyness but getting real, sweet, thoughtful conversations in exchange,” Erin Napier captioned an Instagram post.

Many Fans Could Easily Related to Erin Napier Feeling as Though Time Was Passing too Quickly

Erin Napier’s post and caption definitely pulled at the heartstrings of the many moms who follow her on social media. Plenty of them took to the comments section of the post to weigh in — and to let Erin Napier know that she’s not alone in her feelings.

“As moms we’re tuned in to catching those ‘firsts.’ It’s so much rarer to catch a ‘last.’ Almost like spotting a unicorn,” one person wrote.

“Cherish all the “lasts” & Welcome in all the new memories as they grow. Time is a thief.. we all need to slow down & enjoy the little moments! This is adorable,” someone else added.

“Your posts and shows always make me weepy. You are right to hold on to every moment,” a third comment read.

“I mourned every stage as it passed, until I realized that it just keeps getting better and better—from newborn to 22year old so far—parenting is just a win-win-win,” another Instagram user said.

Ben & Erin Napier Recently Celebrated Mae’s Third Birthday

Ben and Erin Napier celebrated Mae’s third birthday with a very special Christmas in summer celebration.

“Our tiny baby is THREE and all she wanted was a Christmas party, so we made Christmas cookies and lit Christmas candles, brought a little potted tree with ornaments on the porch and grilled hot dogs, blew up a waterslide in the yard and listened to Bing Crosby,” Erin Napier captioned an Instagram post on June 1.

In the photos, Mae wore a big smile on her face as she stood in front of her birthday cake wearing what appeared to be a swimsuit. Ben Napier got into the holiday spirit with a full Santa suit, complete with a hat — and a pair of sunglasses.

Fans loved every minute of the Christmas-themed soiree.

“You make childhood feel limitless and full of whimsy. . . As it should be,” one person commented on Erin Napier’s post.

“This is my favorite birthday post ever. I wish I’d had the genius to request a Christmas birthday party when I was little,” another comment read.

READ NEXT: HGTV Star Gets Bombarded With Questions Following Latest Job