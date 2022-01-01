Erin Napier Shares Health Update on Daughter Mae

While reflecting on 2021, Erin Napier shared a health update for her youngest daughter, Mae.

“Baby Mae was born and we know now our family is complete. She was our only missing piece. Helen has thrived as her big sister,” the HGTV star wrote in a New Year’s Eve Instagram post.

She added, “Mae was born with some congenital defects from the womb but is doing great in physical therapy, and is getting stronger everyday—almost crawling, always smiling. She is the sweetest and easiest baby the good Lord ever made.”

Erin welcomed the now 7-month-old on May 28, 2021. She and her husband Ben are also parents to 3-year-old Helen.

The graphic designer also shared an update on the eldest Napier sibling. “Helen turned 3 with the new year, broke her leg, underwent surgery, healed and life kept on going,” she captioned the post of Helen on a scooter.

Erin also revealed that Helen “has been such a big girl about losing our dog of 12 years, Baker, in July.”

In her post reflecting on this last year, Erin revealed she and Ben bought a farmhouse that they will renovate in the upcoming season 6 of “Home Town.”

As she put it, “We bought a farm in the country so our girls will know how to build forts in the woods, how to climb trees, how to catch fish. How to be in the quiet country.”

The Napiers Experienced Career Highs in 2021

The “Home Town” hosts have also had some professional highs throughout 2021. One of which was their hit show, “Home Town Takeover,” where the couple helped renovate Wetumpka, Alabama.

Discussing the series, the 36-year-old wrote that they “got to hear stories of how they’re enjoying this economic revival, then how it inspired so many of you in your own towns.”

Their businesses in their town of Laurel, Mississippi also had good years.

“Our American made companies @laurelmercantile and @scotsmangeneralstore grew by leaps and bounds because you were tired of waiting on things from containers stuck in the ocean,” she wrote. “You supported hundreds of American makers, you paid their light bills and put food on their tables.”

The mother-of-two concluded her post, “God held us in the palm of his hand through another year of uncertainty and pain in the world and keeps us close, ever present, never changing. He is so good.”

A New ‘Home Town’ Spinoff Will Premiere in 2022

The Napiers will have a new spinoff hit HGTV in the upcoming year: “Home Town Kickstart.” The couple will support other stars from the network as they help kickstart small-town revitalization in six communities: Buffalo, Wyoming; Cornwall, New York; Winslow, Arizona; LaGrange, Kentucky; Thomaston, Georgia and Minden, Louisiana.

“We see the positive impact of this small town renaissance every day in Laurel,” HGTV quoted Erin. “Ben and I can’t wait to share all we’ve learned with our fellow HGTV experts so they can help these communities achieve their goals.”

The series will take a three-pronged approach with each town: “refresh the home of local hero, give a small business a beautiful upgrade and reinvigorate a public space to enhance the residents’ quality of life and engender community pride,” the announcement explained.

