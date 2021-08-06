Erin Napier Gives Fans New Information About Her Baby

The HGTV husband-and-wife duo Ben and Erin Napier have two children, Helen and Mae. As fans are aware, Helen will turn 4 in January, and Mae was born earlier this year.

Erin Napier Imparted New Information About Mae on Social Media

On August 5, the “Home Town” star took to Instagram to give her followers some new information about her baby. The picture showed the interior designer hugging Mae while looking at the camera. In the caption, she noted that “at a little over 2 months old, mae makes cooing / puppy sounds, eats 5 oz. per feeding, sleeps from 9 pm – 7:30 am and has a nap schedule.”

“[I] can’t believe we are almost out of the newborn days. #maedays,” wrote Erin.

Quite a few social media users commented on the post, with many noting that they were impressed with the baby’s sleep routine.

“My baby is 2 months old and he wakes all night kind [sic]. Tell me your secrets!!!” wrote a commenter.

“She’s sleeping those hours naturally, without letting her cry at all? That’s wonderful,” added a different social media user, along with a red heart emoji.

“So happy for you! Love me a baby on a great schedule who sleeps through the night! [Smiling face emoji],” chimed in a third fan.

Erin & Ben Napier Talked About How Helen Adjusted to the Idea of Becoming a Big Sister

During a May 2021 interview on the “Tamron Hall Show,” about three weeks before Mae was born, the Napiers discussed how Helen was adjusting to the idea of becoming a big sister.

“She’s so excited. She asks every single day is the baby coming home today Mama? And I have to tell her I hope not. Not quite at this second,” said Erin with a laugh.

The mother-of-two also noted that she was pregnant during the production of “Home Town Takeover” amid the coronavirus pandemic. Erin stated that it was “probably the hardest thing [they will] ever do career-wise and physically.” She then explained that she discovered she was pregnant “around September” 2020.

“That’s when things really ramped up filming ‘Take Over’ and then Ben started filming his workshop show around that same time in October and it was a lot all at once when you’re not feeling well and you know, it’s the most tiring thing you can go through,” said the “Home Town” star.

Erin also referenced that she did not announce her pregnancy until she was in her third trimester. She noted she decided to publicly share that she was pregnant because she “wanted to be able to take a walk and let [her] belly hang out a little bit.” She explained due to the show’s success many tourists visit her hometown of Laurel, Mississippi, where “Home Town” is filmed.

“People are driving through Laurel constantly, taking pictures of all the houses and they’ll take pictures of me if I’m out walking and I thought oh if it goes out on social media and I’ve got this pot belly it’s just — I’ve gotta — we’ve gotta address it at some point,” said the 35-year-old.

Erin also noted that she and Ben announced that they were expecting their second child during an episode of “Home Town.”

“It felt like the most natural way to do that was within Ben’s little brothers episode that aired April 11 because they are also expecting three weeks after us,” said Erin.

