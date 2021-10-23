HGTV Star Erin Napier Announces the Return of Daughter’s Missing Pet

On October 23, 2021, HGTV star Erin Napier took to Instagram to announce that her 3-year-old daughter, Helen’s formerly missing rabbit named Madison has been found. The post featured a photo of Erin’s husband and “Home Town” co-star Ben Napier holding the rabbit while sitting in a car.

In the caption of the post, the mother-of-two explained how Madison went missing.

“Guys. Helen’s bunny, Madison, disappeared 4 months ago. We let her run around the yard and she slipped out through a hole in the fence. We looked everywhere for her. This morning, our director, Kirk, found her hopping down our street and [Ben] brought her home. Miracle bunny,” wrote Erin in the post’s caption.

Ben was quick to comment on the post.

“She’s either singing Amazing Grace or Band on the Run,” quipped the 38-year-old.

Quite a few fans also flocked to the post’s comments section.

“Good grief! She has had an adventure!” wrote a commenter.

“You should write a bunny adventure story with Helen,” shared a different fan.

“Yay! I bet Helen is so happy!” commented another.

“Good ole Madison! [red heart emoji] So glad she’s back!” added a fourth social media user.

Erin Napier Talked About the Rabbit During a Podcast Interview

The Napiers mentioned Helen’s rabbit during a July episode of the “Biscuits & Jam” podcast. Erin was still pregnant with their second daughter Mae, who was born on May 28, while recording the podcast. The couple shared that Helen was looking forward to her sister’s arrival.

“Every day she asks, or every night at bed time she says, ‘Is my little sister coming home tomorrow?’ No, hopefully not. Or if we have a doctor’s appointment she’ll say, ‘Are you going to bring my little sister home?’ No. She’s ready and excited,” stated Ben.

Erin then shared that her eldest daughter had been interacting with her rabbit as if it was a baby.

“She has a pet rabbit that she has been treating like her baby. As soon as she wakes up in the morning she goes to get Madison, the rabbit. Madison named after Daryl Hannah from the movie ‘Splash.’ She gets her out of her little hutch in the yard, brings her inside and carries her like her baby and feeds her spinach and she sits her down and takes pictures of her and says ‘Look at mommy, one, two, three,'” shared the HGTV personality.

Ben Napier Discussed His Schedule in an October 2021 Interview

As fans are aware, the Napiers are quite busy. Not only are they parents to two children, but they also have a string of successful HGTV shows, including “Home Town,” “Home Town Takeover,” and “Home Town: Ben’s Workshop.” During an October interview on the “LIVE The Outbound Life” podcast, Ben discussed his family’s hectic schedule. He noted that he and Erin were able to go on “maternity leave” for a few months following the birth of Mae. He shared that he did “film an episode of ‘Ben’s Workshop'” in June 2021 because his friend, Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby Damon on “This Is Us,” had visited Laurel, Mississippi, and wanted to be a part of the series.

“Probably two weeks later, three weeks later, I started filming ‘Workshop’ but it’s two days a week. It’s a real light lift for me. So yeah, it’s been a really nice break,” said Ben.

The Napiers are currently filming the sixth season of “Home Town.”

