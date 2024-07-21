Erin Napier Prepares for Motherhood Milestone: ‘Might Kill Me’

HGTV star Erin Napier is getting ready for a change. The “Home Town” host and mother of two took to Instagram on July 19 to share that she’s preparing for the day her older daughter, 6-year-old Helen, moves on from her stuffed animals.

“Rain, naps, books, Helen’s stuffie. When will she stop carrying Grace every step she takes? It might kill me when it happens,” Erin wrote alongside a photo of Grace the stuffed unicorn.

Fans Send Erin Napier Support for Motherhood Change

Fans took to Erin’s comment section to share their own stories about children holding onto their beloved stuffed animals or baby blankets well into their adult years. “It will eventually live on her bed, or her dresser. My stuffie and I will celebrate 65 years together this year. Tattered, a tad bedraggled, but still my Chacha,” one user commented.

“My 13 year old had given up Bear and Monkey (we are real good at Name Originality over here) and I would see them in the closet and just about cry. Then, a few months ago, my husband and I traveled without her for a few weeks. When we got home, Bear and Monkey had reappeared, and they’ve been with her every night. 😍 So, ‘the last time’ isn’t always the last time. Thankfully. ❤️,” another fan shared.

“My daughter carried her love for years, then just at bedtime, and when she went to college she kept it hidden in her pillowcase. When she traveled abroad for a semester her love was in her backpack. A precious piece of home and comfort. Blessings on you and yours,” a third fan wrote. Erin responded to this user to share that she also has one of her childhood relics, writing, “me too, a little yellow fleece blanket. 🙂.”

Erin Napier Shares Tip for Parents

While Erin prepared for Helen to one day outgrow her stuffie, she also shared a video on July 21 of her younger daughter, 3-year-old Mae, along with a tip for other parents.

“Always leave a heavy mug of water, typing paper, brushes and cheap watercolors out on a table somewhere in your house and watch your kids paint every single day. We’ve been doing this since Helen was old enough to hold a paint brush. You’ll be amazed at how neat they keep it!” Erin captioned her post, which included a clip of Mae painting with Erin’s at-the-ready watercolor set.

“What will it be Mae?” Erin asked, with her daughter responding, “It will be unicorns.”

“Brilliant idea Erin. Mae is developing her paint techniques. ❤️ Thank you for sharing this beautiful video! 🩷,” one fan commented.

“What a wonderful way to encourage young raw talent…I am sure Helen will have her own whimsical style ☺️,” another fan wrote.

“I always had craft supplies for my children when they were small. They loved painting, crafting and gardening with me. Such a good life lesson to learn new skills and always be creative. 😍,” a third user added.

