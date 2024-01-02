Erin Napier Proudly Shows Off New Accomplishment After 5 Years

As HGTV star Erin Napier knows, good things come to those who wait. Napier shared a December 31, 2023 Instagram post showing off her completed “One Line a Day” journal.

“2019-2023. ✅. whew. that was wild. my first 5 years as a mother, a pandemic, a TV show that was a success against the odds, two NYT bestselling books, losing my grandmother, gaining a tiny bit of wisdom, a new sister-in-law, 2 new nieces, 1 new nephew, losing dogs, gaining dogs, a new house, new friends, old friends. How blessed we have been, @scotsman.co. Happy New Year! 🎊,” Erin captioned the post, tagging her husband and “Home Town” co-host Ben Napier in the caption.

The purpose of the journal is to share a brief entry each day for five years, and then be able to compare all the entries over time to see how one has grown over time. Erin only shared a photo of the cover, saving her entries for her eyes only.

Fans Share Their Own 5-Year Journal Stories

Fans were impressed with the willpower it took Erin to finish the 5-year daily journal, and shared their thoughts in her comment section.

“I love this! My grandmother did these journals for many years as a young woman and young mother, spanning from the 1920’s to the 1950’s. They are such a treasure to have now even though she passed 25 years ago. ❤️,” one fan commented.

“Just ordered it! Thanks for the great idea. I’ll be 65 when I finish,” another user added.

“Great achievement! 👏 I have a similar 5 year journal that I started in 2020, but haven’t been consistent since 2021 🤨 Need to work on that this year!” another fan wrote.

“Just about ready to start the THIRD of this exact same journal. So enlightening to see what I was doing three, four, or five years ago,” a fourth user commented.

“I keep a 5 year journal too…will move to a fresh book May 2024… received the original from my girls on Mother’s Day…never thinking I would have a pandemic to document! So nice to look back and feel the memories…meals, weather, family news…🥰,”a fifth user shared.

Erin Napier Returns to HGTV on January 7

One thing Erin is looking forward to in the New Year is the return of her and Ben’s show “Home Town”. Season Seven Part Two premieres on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at 8 p.m. Eastern, and Erin shared another post on December 31 to get in the spirit.

“ONE WEEK from tonight, the brand new season of #HGTVHomeTown on @hgtv is here. I don’t know how it’s possible that for 8 years it’s been our job to tell the story of small town America and help families personalize 100+ houses in my hometown. We learned this year that only 2.5% of shows make 100 episodes. What an honor. We are so grateful that you keep watching,” Erin wrote in her caption.

Besides airing on HGTV, the new “Home Town” episodes will also become available each week on streaming platforms Max and Discovery Plus, where all past episodes are already available for streaming.

