Erin Napier Shares ‘Ominous’ Message in New Post

HGTV star Erin Napier is getting cryptic signs at work.

The “Home Town” co-host and designer shared a June 21 Tweet with a photo of three fortune cookies. The three fortunes read “Great people live dangerously, small ones don’t take chances”, “A smooth sea never made a skillful mariner!”, and “Water not only can keep a ship afloat, but also can sink it.”

“the catering at work today is ominous. #titanicsub has me so anxious!!” Napier captioned her tweet, referring to the viral news story of submersible that became lost somewhere in the Atlantic Ocean while touring the wreckage of the Titanic, which has remained on the ocean floor for over a century since it sank in April 1912.

On board the submersible (dubbed the Titan, which according to NPR is owned by OceanGate, a company that offers seafloor tours of the Titanic wreckage for $250,000 per person) were pilot Stockton Rush (the head of OceanGate), French underwater wreck expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet, British entrepreneur Hamish Harding, and Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood.

Fans React to Erin’s ‘Ominous’ Tweet

the catering at work today is ominous. #titanicsub has me so anxious!! pic.twitter.com/XIkp0743N0 — Erin Napier (@ErinRNapier) June 21, 2023

Fans and followers of Erin’s were quick to chime in the replies with their thoughts on her “ominous” message.

“Wow, prescient! The submergeable: Years ago a child fell down a well and the whole nation watched the news waiting for Baby Jessica to be rescued. It was a long, difficult process to get her out…and it did not turn out the way we hoped. 😢” one user responded, likening the current tragedy with a previous story that captured widespread media attention.

“Wow! I’m in Newfoundland and can’t get my mind off this unfortunate story. Praying for a rescue and recovery today,” another follower added.

“Those are some challenging fortunes,” a third follower responded to Napier’s fortunes.

USA Today reported on why the lost Titan submersible has attracted the attention of so many people across the world and has filled different social media channels, inlcuding Twitter and TikTok, with post after post.

“At its core, the missing Titanic submersible vessel contains all the essential elements of an addictive, alluring media spectacle,” Pace University associate professor of communication and media studies Melvin Williams claimed.

“A lot of people are envisioning what it would be like to be on the sub knowing that you have less than 24 hours of oxygen if you aren’t rescued. We’re also intrigued by adventurers and what risks they’ll take in life,” “Mentally Stronger” podcast host Amy Morin added. It has been estimated that the passengers on the Titan, if not rescued by Thursday, June 22, face the risk of running out of oxygen.

Erin Napier Has Been Enjoying the Start of Summer at Home

Despite her mind being with the Titan passengers, Napier has been able to enjoy a bit of quality time at home in Laurel, Mississippi with her “Home Town” co-host (and husband) Ben Napier, and their daughters Helen, 5, and Mae, 2.

In a June 10 post, Erin shared a video of Mae circling the family driveway on a scooter while the song “Ride Out in the Country” by Yola played in the background. “take a ride out in the country,” Erin wrote in her caption, quoting the song’s lyrics.

“One day I believe she will write memoirs about her idyllic childhood. Love her in the depths of my heart,” Erin’s mother, Karen Rasberry, commented on the post.

