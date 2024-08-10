Erin Napier Celebrates Major Family Milestone

HGTV star Erin Napier is looking at the example her parents set for her. The “Home Town” host took to Instagram on August 9 to mark her parent’s 50th wedding anniversary.

“50 years ago my mama and daddy got married the day Nixon resigned [August 8],” Erin wrote in her post’s caption. “3 years later my brother was born. A few years after that, I came along. I didn’t know it at the time, but we were spoiled. We had two parents in a rock solid marriage to stand on and learn from. They were present and loving and they paid attention. My brother and I were and still are so blessed to see this and learn how marriage works and how families stick together, no matter what. Thanks for spoiling us, mama and daddy. We owe y’all everything.”

Fans Share Their Stories With Erin Napier

Erin’s post included two photos of her parents, Karen and Phil Rasberry, one from their wedding day and one from earlier in their relationship. Inspired by Erin’s parents’ love story, fans took to the comment section with their reactions and to share their own love stories.

“Absolutely an amazing gift to have 50 years together. Two great folks with a precious family,” one user wrote.

“My husband and I will celebrate 45 years on the 11th. ❤️ Your parents obviously did a great job! You and Ben are a shining example for your generation to follow,” another fan added.

“And celebrate them. I would have been married 50 years this year also, I lost the love of my life last year and miss him terribly. Give them both a big hug and kiss for me,” a third fan shared.

“Congratulations to your parents. They raised beautiful daughter with a beautiful soul. If your brother is half as amazing as you are, he must be pretty wonderful too!” a fourth fan commented.

Erin and her husband/”Home Town” co-host Ben Napier celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary in November 2023. “I sometimes think of all the people in the world, and how the earth is just this tiny dusty speck in the universe. And somehow, we managed to find each other. Thank you, Lord, for 15 years in a marriage that feels like home and comfort and assurance and strength and LOVE. We are so lucky to have found each other young and grown up around each other, forming these identities,” Erin wrote in a November 22 tribute post to Ben, complete with photos from their wedding day.

Erin Napier Reacts to Daughter Helen Growing Older

As they grow old together, one phase of their lives that Ben and Erin Napier are adjusting to is watching their daughters, Helen and Mae, grow older. In an August 8 Instagram post, Erin shared one of their 6-year-old daughter Helen’s coloring sheets from school about the first day of first grade, where she expressed feeling excited and nervous.

“Mommy & Daddy: We feel excited and nervous and sad like time is slipping through our fingers making us aware of the inevitability of change and growth and mortality and proud and excited and nervous and happy. 😄 #firstgrade,” Erin said, sharing her and Ben’s feelings on the change.

