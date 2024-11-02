Erin Napier Shares What She’s Passing On to Her Daughters

HGTV stars Ben and Erin Napier’s love story continues to play out every day. Each morning, Ben wakes up early and writes Erin a new love letter, many of which she’s shared on social media in the past.

Now, in an October 30 Instagram post, Erin shared a look at the mass of letters she’s saved and built up over the years, and revealed her plans for the box of love notes from Ben. “One day the girls will get his letters to me and they’ll get to know ben so well because of them. My favorite thing about this small and huge thing he does every morning while we’re all asleep,” Erin captioned her post.

Fans Gush Over Ben Napier’s Letters to Erin

Ben’s letters aren’t usually too long, with one note from September 2023 simply reading, “Good Morning!!! I got so excited to see my girls after work last night. Thanks for being the light at the end of a long day. I love you. You are my joy. Love, Big.”

Regardless, fans were thrilled to see Erin hold onto Ben’s letters and share her plans to pass them onto the couple’s two daughters, Helen and Mae. Many followers took to Erin’s comment section to share their thoughts, with one fan commenting, “Oh my gosh! That is so sweet you are saving his notes for them. There is just something special about a handwritten note ❤️.”

“I cannot love this enough nor can I lie and say that I’m not a little envious of that brand of real love ❤️,” another user wrote.

A third fan chimed in with their own similar story, writing, “When my husband and I started dating I was in college and he was in high school. We wrote each other letters. I have all those letters. They are in a binder in my cedar chest. We haven been together now 42 years and married 35.”

Some users had suggestions for how Erin store the love notes, as she currently has them tucked away in a cardboard box. “This is lovely, but it’s time to upgrade to a nicer box to match the loveliest of memories. ❤️,” one user commented, with another adding, “I would suggest putting those precious things in a fire and waterproof container. I lost most of my late husband’s mementoes in a flood 3 years ago. 😪.”

Erin Napier Digs Up ‘Corny’ Early Photos of Her & Ben

Erin has been reflecting on her decades-long relationship with Ben a lot lately, as in an October 24 post she shared some throwback photos from around the time they got married in 2008.

“Had to dig up ancient photos of us for a work request and found engagement photos and one as newlyweds — aren’t engagement pictures the corniest/best?!” Erin wrote in the caption alongside photos of her and Ben posing in and around a classic red Pontiac car.

“My grandfather bought it new off the showroom floor christmas eve 1963, my dad drove it in high school and took mama on her first date in it, then he gave it to ben when we got married ❤️,” Erin confirmed in the comment section.

READ NEXT: Fans Cracking Up Over Leslie Davis’ Son in Latest Home Video