Erin Napier Shares ‘Precious’ Photo With ‘Darling’ Daughters Helen & Mae

HGTV fan-favorite hosts and designers Ben and Erin Napier celebrated their “Home Town Takeover” season two premiere from the comfort of their own home. They spent an unusually chilly Laurel, Mississippi day at home with their daughters, 5-year-old Helen and almost-2-year-old Mae.

“Pre-gaming #HomeTownTakeover season 2 with what the girls wanted on this chilly rainy day: Downton, Mickey D’s and a *decaf* earl grey tea party. Matching jammies required,” Erin captioned an April 23 Instagram post that accompanied a photo of their cozy day at home. A fire was lit in the fireplace of the Napier home while “Downton Abbey” played on the television and McDonald’s wrappers and empty teacups filled the family’s coffee table.

See Erin’s post below.

Erin Napier Responds to Fan Comments

Fans took to Erin’s Instagram comment section to express their thoughts and ask her questions about the scene she pictured in her post, and Erin was not afraid of responding directly to her followers.

“That is absolutely adorable. Do they actually know what’s going on on Downton?” one fan asked Erin, who responded, “heck no, but helen likes their clothes”.

Another user asked “Erin is that a real fire going!” which prompted Erin to clarify, “i said it was chilly! 😂”

Fans also appreciated Erin sharing some of her slower days on social media, rather than just the big moments (including her and Ben’s recent trip to New York City to appear on “The Today Show” and see their friend and “This Is Us” star Chris Sullivan on Broadway). One fan wrote, “Thanks for sharing a normal day! Social media can make your own life look small.”

“Your girls are so darling! ❤️ Aww and what a wonderful and sweet episode to watch! ❤️” another user commented.

“Your two little darlings are so precious. Keep on loving and doing whatever you are doing. xx” another fan wrote.

Erin’s husband and co-host shared a photo of his own to ring in the new season of “Home Town Takeover”, with Ben’s post being a screenshot of a text message from a friend who was flying into Laurel that day and had the premiere episode of the new season available as an in-flight viewing option. “Happy HTT Premiere Day!! And look what was on my flight to Laurel today! Look forward to seeing you this week! 🎉 🎉 ,” Ben’s friend texted.

“No excuses! Y’all all need to watch wherever you are! #HomeTownTakeover” Ben captioned the screenshot he shared to Instagram.

‘Home Town’ Started as a Game for Ben & Erin Napier

While on their whirlwind press tour in New York City, Ben and Erin Napier revealed the origins of their show “Home Town”. Ben told Jenna Bush Hager and her “Today Show” guest co-host Reba McEntire “it started as a game for us,” with the couple working on reviving their town off-camera for a while before they were contacted by HGTV.

“Just to see how far could we take Laurel,” Erin picked up the story from her husband, “How much improvement could we see if we did this? If we did that? And if you got these people involved, then what happens? And how does it change and grow? And it was just for fun.”

The rest is history, as HGTV caught wind of the Napiers’ work on their own home and in their hometown, and had the couple on screen by 2016, with their shows only growing in popularity each season.

“Home Town Takeover” airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. Eastern on HGTV.

