HGTV’s Erin Napier Searches for Perfect Match for Crew Member: ‘Snatch Him Up’

When she’s not swamped with parenting or filming her hit HGTV show, Erin Napier fancies herself a matchmaker, having set up multiple couples in her hometown of Laurel, Mississippi.

Napier’s latest aim is to find a perfect match for Lohn Lenoir, a young “Home Town” production team member who’s single and ready to mingle. On October 21, 2024, Napier posted a photo of her and husband Ben with Lohn, encouraging “single ladies” to come “snatch him up.” And within an hour, Napier was inundated with comments from curious bachelorettes or their friends and relatives.

“PSA: this is @thatslohn and one of you single girls needs to snatch him up,” Napier wrote. “He’s 27, a rising star on the production team, the hardest worker, he’s thoughtful, always the hype man on set making everyone feel good and he loves Jesus. And he’s tall! And he’s NICE! Come on, internet — make your magic. 😏”

Single Ladies Clamor to Meet Erin Napier’s Production Crew Member

Lohn appears to be a willing participant in Napier’s matchmaking scheme. He shared her post in his Instagram Stories, as well as a Story she shared on October 22 announcing that she and a friend, Julie Hogue, “will be screening all applications to date.” Hogue’s family was featured on season 3 of “Home Town.”

Over 30,000 people liked Napier’s post within 24 hours and hundreds commented, including one who asked, “How on earth is he single?? 🤣🤣”

Napier responded, “hard to meet girls when he’s stuck hanging out w us on set all day”

Another wrote, “He won’t be single for long! So handsome with a great smile!”

When someone asked Napier to describe Lohn’s “type,” she replied, “What is his type? :) Got to love kids and want to have them, one marriage forever, had crushes on Angela Bassett and Molly Ringwald growing up, he’s a cinephile and loves reading, would be great if she does too, eclectic taste in music (from George Strait to Beethoven to Ray Charles to Mary J. Blige to Reba) comes from a big military family and family is EVERYTHING, so a girl who gets it!”

Lots of women replied to the want ad, including someone who wrote, “My mom just sent me this😂 27 and love Jesus, too!”

Someone else commented, “Oh hello 🙋🏻‍♀️ High school teacher in Memphis, TN, love Jesus, and a huge fan of all things @erinapier !” Napier tagged Lohn and added, “She’s lovely!”

Meanwhile, an elderly fan sweetly wrote, “I’m 85, so can I just adopt him? 😄”

Erin Napier Says Turning Her Matchmaking Into a New Show is ‘Not a Bad Idea’

This is not the first time Napier has gotten involved in trying to help someone she cares about find true love. Her best known match is probably the marriage between her cousin, Jim Rasberry, and her best friend and college roommate, Mallorie.

When someone wrote, “Erin and Ben the best matchmakers on earth lol❤️,” Napier replied by tagging other people she’s had a hand in setting up.

She wrote, “just ask @meeschka and @malraz and @thewilliamfrazier 😘”

One follower suggested Napier turn her hidden talent into another series, commenting, “Napiers out here with another show concept: Hometown Love 😂”

“Honestly not a bad idea,” Napier replied, tagging Jenna Keane Matier, executive producer of “Home Town” and the owner of the production team behind “Home Town.”