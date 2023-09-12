Erin Napier Hits the Recording Studio for New Project

HGTV star Erin Napier has revealed herself to be quite the Renaissance woman over the years, showing off her talents in interior design, visual arts, music, and writing. Now, in a September 11 Instagram post, Napier shared that she has been hard at work in the recording studio to show off her spoken word talents as she records the audiobook for her upcoming third book, “Heirloom Rooms: Soulful Stories of Home”, which comes out on October 3.

“Recording the audiobook for #HeirloomRooms this week! GAH I love this book so much. It feels like having another baby! Coming October 3, but you can pre order now wherever books are sold,” Napier wrote in her post’s caption.

The post included a selfie of Napier seated, book in lap, at the microphone during her session, as well as a second photo of Napier in the recording booth taken from outside, with only her head visible through the glass window behind a desk full of computers, speakers, and other recording equipment.

Ben Napier Joined Erin in the Recording Studio

Fans were thrilled for Napier’s audiobook news, letting her know in her post’s comment section.

“I pre-ordered the book months ago. I may need the audio of it just to hear your sweet voice. We miss Home Town in the off season and I have been know to stream it while working in the house just to hear you and Ben,” one user wrote.

“How wonderful to have the book read in your voice. Can’t wait to meet you at the book signing event!” another fan added.

“if it feels like having another baby you should def get some kind of maternity leave” another fan quipped.

Erin’s husband and “Home Town” co-host Ben Napier was also very happy for his wife, commenting on her post to write, “I’m so proud of you! Can’t wait to listen to you read it all over again”.

Not only did he support her audiobook recording, but Ben also joined Erin in the booth, as Erin revealed in her September 11 Instagram Story. The Story post featured a photo of Ben at the microphone with the caption, “got an extra special guest narrator for the book intros 🤩”. Ben reposted Erin’s post to his own Story, and added the caption, “[Simon Audio] felt like this recording needed some class. I was the only person available so it ain’t the level of class they wanted.”

Erin Napier’s Book Received a Seal of Approval From Her Daughter

Erin Napier shared a look at the final draft of the cover for “Heirloom Rooms” in a July 2023 Instagram post, with a first look at the blurbs on the back cover. While all of the testimonial quotes were complimentary, fans couldn’t help but laugh at one humorous review Erin shared from her and Ben’s oldest daughter, Helen (5).

“I like it. I really like the sheets and blankets and stuffies on my bed. I like Halloween at our house when we put decorations up as a family and we were having fun together. I’m eating right now, Mama,” Helen’s quote reads, which one fan commented to say had a “Pixar bloopers feeling to it.”

