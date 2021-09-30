HGTV Star Erin Napier Shares How She Rewards Her Daughter Helen

HGTV star Erin Napier recently revealed how she rewards her eldest daughter, Helen, who she shares with her husband and “Home Town” co-star Ben Napier.

In an Instagram post, uploaded on September 29, Erin shared that she gives her 3-year-old painted popsicle sticks when she exhibits certain positive behaviors. The brief clip showed that the HGTV personality, who previously worked as a graphic designer, hand-painted each of the sticks, which represent a certain amount of points. According to the video, Helen receives said points for doing deeds like “putt[ing] dirty clothes in the hamper,” “read[ing] a book,” and “put[ting] dirty dishes in the sink.” The 3-year-old is also rewarded for “help[ing] with Mae,” who is her 4-month-old sister.

In the caption of the post, Erin referred to the fact that she received a fine arts degree from the University of Mississippi.

“[D]on’t worry mama and daddy, i’m always putting that art degree to work (helen has to earn points to get TV time or [Shug’s Restaurant]),” read the caption.

Quite a few fans flocked to the comments section to share that they appreciated Erin’s reward system.

“Excellent!! You would have made a great elementary school teacher with this idea and your art skills!! [crying-laughing emoji],” wrote one fan.

“What a wonderful idea and it makes it look fun too !!! [red heart emoji],” added another commenter.

“Brilliant and fun, way to go @erinapier! Creating memories and responsibilities. You will be so proud when they are teens. i could’ve prouder of mine [smiling face emoji] [pink heart emoji],” chimed in a third Instagram user.

Erin Napier Shared a Picture of Helen on Instagram in September 2021

On September 11, Erin shared a picture of Helen on Instagram. The photo showed the 3-year-old wearing a ruffled dress and what appears to be a pair of pink sneakers while standing on a sidewalk.

“[P]ractical footwear is key,” wrote the HGTV star in the post’s caption.

Many commenters proceeded to compliment the Napiers’ first-born daughter.

“How pretty she must feel in that beautifully flowing dress!!! Dance on little Helen!!!” shared a fan.

“Oh my [red heart emoji]. This dress! I love her style, and it looks like she is so confident and comfortable being herself!” asserted a different Instagram user.

“Why dress down when you can dress up! Precious! [pink flower emoji],” wrote another commenter.

Erin & Ben Napier Shared Some Information About Helen in January 2021

During a January 2021 interview on the “Rachael Ray Show,” Erin and Ben shared some updates about their daughter. The couple mentioned that they had been shooting the fifth season of “Home Town,” “Home Town Takeover,” and “Home Town: Ben’s Workshop” in 2020 and the start of 2021.

“We have a few irons in the fire. We’re also potty training with our daughter in 15 years she’ll be really happy that I’ve said that on ‘Rachel Ray’ but yeah it’s a lot and the year has been a lot,” quipped Ben.

Erin also noted that they “went camping” with their first-born child.

“It was so wonderful to just spend time together and doing nothing because we’ll never have the opportunity again, you know,” said the 36-year-old.

