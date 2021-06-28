Why Erin Napier Says Becoming an HGTV Star Was ‘all an Accident’

Since premiering in 2016, the HGTV show “Home Town,” starring Erin Napier and her husband Ben, has amassed a massive fanbase. However, during a recent interview on the “At Home with Linda and Drew Scott” podcast, Erin insisted that becoming a successful television personality was “all an accident.”

“None of this was supposed to happen,” said the 35-year-old.

The graphic artist explained that before she became a home renovator, she was the owner of a wedding stationery store, Lucky Luxe, and was interviewed about her business by the magazine, Southern Weddings. She noted that during the interview, she and Ben talked about “being newlyweds” and how they managed “to merge [their] styles as a new married couple” when decorating the home in Laurel, Mississippi, that they “had just renovated.” According to Erin, they ended up talking “a lot about renovat[ing] [their] own house.”

An HGTV Producer Came Across Pictures of the Napiers’ Renovated House

Eventually, Lindsey Weidhorn, a producer at HGTV, came across photos of the Napiers’ renovated space. While speaking to Linda and Drew, Erin explained that “someone messaged” her to let her know that “a producer of original programming at HGTV” was following her on Instagram and encouraged her to “reach out to her.” The mother-of-two was under the impression that Weidhorn “want[ed] to buy stationery.”

“So I just followed her back, not really knowing her at all or why she’s following me,” said the television personality.

Erin ended up commenting on one of Weidhorn’s Instagram posts where she mentioned that she was “watching a rough cut of” an episode of “The Property Brothers,” starring Jonathan and Drew Scott. The producer messaged the Mississippi-native back and told her to send her an email. Erin noted that Weidhorn explained she was “really interested in [Laurel, Mississippi] and the way [the Napiers] renovated [their] house,” using “repurposed materials” to be as “thrifty as possible.” She asked Erin if the couple “ever thought about doing a TV show.” The Napiers then came up with a sizzle reel, which is similar to a teaser trailer, of their show, and had a meeting with Weidhorn in New York.

“If she had not posted a picture of editing [the] rough cut, I would have not have left a comment. If I had not left the comment, she would have not said, ’email me,’ if I had not emailed her, we never would have had a conversation about the show, maybe,” said Erin.

The Napiers’ Show Was an Instant Success

During the Napiers’ trip to New York, Weidhorn received a phone call that HGTV had ordered a pilot of “Home Town.” During a May 2021 interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Erin stated that they filmed “the pilot and assumed that it wouldn’t be on TV.” The Napiers were pleasantly surprised that “2.2 million people watched” the show’s first episode. The HGTV star attributed the pilot’s popularity to the fact that it premiered when “[t]here was a snowstorm on the East Coast.” She also noted executives from HGTV wanted “Home Town” to focus on both home restoration and the Napiers’ relationship.

“They said we want to make this a home renovation show but also a romantic comedy,” said Erin.

