HGTV’s Erin Napier Disses Music Legends in Surprising Tweets

Erin Napier did not hold back in a post-Christmas Twitter thread about her tastes in music, acknowledging that her opinions may be “unpopular.” The HGTV superstar has been vocal in the past about her love of music, from alternative rock in her college days to current country tunes — including the couple’s close friendship with country stars Chris and Morgane Stapleton.

But in a string of tweets on December 26, 2022, Napier took aim at satellite broadcaster SiriusXM for cutting its Christmas tunes too early and revealed multiple iconic rock bands and songs she can’t handle. The unexpected revelations about her eclectic musical tastes surprised and tickled many fans who tweeted back their own opinions and questions.

Erin Napier Slams 90s Bands Including Nirvana, Alice in Chains

While driving on the morning of December 26, 2022, Erin had a hard time finding music she wanted to listen to on her SiriusXM satellite radio. For one thing, the channel she’d been listening to for Christmas tunes — which she and Ben have been known to listen to months in advance of the holiday — had already ended. And she wasn’t happy with the music playing on her other favorite satellite channels, either.

So she decided to let Twitter know, first slamming the broadcaster for ending its holiday music too soon and revealing she’s not a fan of the nine-time Grammy-winning rock band Alice in Chains or the 1994 No. 1 hit “Interstate Love Song” by Stone Temple Pilots.

Erin wrote, “thoughts while driving and listening to sirius xm: i just don’t like alice in chains and i just won’t ever. they play interstate love song by STP too much. holiday traditions stops christmas music on christmas day apparently, and i need it to go till NYE.”

thoughts while driving and listening to sirius xm: i just don’t like alice in chains and i just won’t ever. they play interstate love song by STP too much. holiday traditions stops christmas music on christmas day apparently, and i need it to go till NYE. — Erin Napier (@ErinRNapier) December 26, 2022

The designer continued her music musings in a second tweet, “dave matthews band feels like exclusively spring time music, but i’m into it right now.”

Erin revealed more about her music opinions when one fan asked, “Erin — Tell me your thoughts on Weezer and Smashing Pumpkins.”

She replied, “i was a huge fan in high school so i love mellon collie and siamese dream and the blue album and pinkerton, but don’t know their music after those”

She also responded to a fan who asked, “Erin what are your thoughts on bands like Nirvana, Pearl Jam, and Foo Fighters?”

“i think nirvana was overrated (#unpopularopinion),” she revealed, adding an upside-down smiley face. “pearl jam was literally the only common ground of conversation i had w the guy i dated briefly before ben and i was only a casual fan at best, and i only know the foo fighters’ most popular songs. i like ‘my hero.'”

Meanwhile, Erin liked a tweet from one fan who responded to her, along with laughing emojis, “Oh come on!! Fall back into the 70’s with Yacht Rock!! Very beachy no matter the season!! Drive safe!!”

Erin Napier Reveals Her Favorite Music Genres & SiriusXM Channels

Erin, who sings and plays guitar herself, has always been open about her love of a wide range of music. But her Twitter thread revealed which music she listens to most.

In response to one fan’s tweet, Erin revealed which channels she listens frequently. When one person suggested Erin listen to the SiriusXM channel 1st Wave, which features classic alternative rock from the 80s, Erin replied, “i dabble in 1st wave. lithium, pop rocks, north americana are my favorites.”

SiriusXM describes its Lithium channel as the home of “grunge rock and ’90s alternative,” featuring bands like Pearl Jam, Nirvana, Green Day, Smashing Pumpkins, Soundgarden, Weezer, and Oasis.

Meanwhile, PopRocks features the most popular radio hits from the 90s and early 2000s and, per SiriusXM’s website, North Americana is a blend of “today’s Americana and alternative country meets yesterday’s folk, rock & roots; from Alabama Shakes and Blue Rodeo to Brandi Carlile and Neil Young.”

In addition to listening to SiriusXM in the car, Erin makes her own music playlists for different seasons. In a September Instagram post, she said she’d been walking around her neighborhood while blasting her “fall playlist” on her headphones.

In January 2018, Erin and Ben even shared a Spotify playlist they’d made to celebrate the arrival of their first daughter, Helen, which included a version of “You Are My Sunshine” by their friends, the Stapletons.

They also made a playlist to commemorate the release of their memoir, “Make Something Good Today,” featuring a wide variety of musicians, from Britney Spears to Ani DeFranco.

Erin has made 16 of her personal Spotify playlists public and has been known to continue adding new songs to many of them. They include collections of songs devoted to the hometown store they co-own, Laurel Mercantile, and a “Perfect Christmas 2004” list that includes tunes by Shania Twain, Sting and Aaron Neville.