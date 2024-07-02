HGTV’s Erin Napier Reveals Daily Routine to Keep Her Skin Glowing: ‘It’s Not Fancy’

With her 39th birthday right around the corner, HGTV star Erin Napier says keeping her skin looking good for photos and filming is a priority with a few important steps, and she thinks her daily routine is totally doable for all “regular tired mamas.”

The “Home Town” star and busy mom of two daughters — three-year-old Mae and six-year-old Helen — receives lots of compliments on her skin, so she posted a series of Instagram Stories on July 2, 2024, outlining her favorite products and daily steps for looking refreshed each morning.

“I’m 38, turning 39 in August,” Napier wrote in simple white text on a black background. “My skin has become super inconsistent in the last couple of years but some of y’all believe I have great skin. It’s been about seven years since I shared a skin care / makeup routine so I’ll give an update today for those of you who are regular tired mamas with hormonal almost 40 skin.”

“It’s not fancy,” Napier admitted, “but there’s one very important new step that is especially helpful when you’re photographed daily for your job. Here we go!”

Erin Napier Outlines Her Daily Skincare & Foundation Routine

For her first step of each morning, Napier posted a photo of her favorite daily product — St. Ives Fresh Skin Scrub in Apricot — alongside a jar of Tatcha’s The Rice Polish: Calming, which she said she only uses once a week “because it’s expensive.” A 2.1 ounce jar of the exfoliant and “polish” costs $68.

Her next two steps, shared in her next Instagram Story, are to apply Birch Juice Moisturizing Sunscreen with SPF50, found at WalMart for $15.99, and Vanicream Daily Facial Moisturizer, available via Amazon for $12.32.

Next up, Napier shared the three products she uses for “under eyes + skin,” starting with Pixi by Petra Correction Concentrate concealer in Brightening Peach, sold at Target for $12. Napier advised followers to “ONLY pat into the dark circles.” She then advises add “one swipe under the hollows of your eyes” of Tarte’s $32 Shape Tape Glow Wand in Sunbeam. Napier also recommended Natasha Denona’s Brightening & Hydrating Serum, available for $30 at Sephora, for under eyes and blemishes, suggesting that it all be blended with an egg sponge.

On Napier’s next Instagram story, she wrote, “Now here’s the new and most important step with under eye fine lines and creases creepin up.”

She then posted a photo of Laura Mercier Translucent Setting Powder, found at Sephora for $30, and wrote, “Step 4: bake under your eyes.” In the photo, she was holding a “very pointy” blending sponge and wrote, “Cake this on (I mean really) with a damp sponge ONLY on the under eye creases.”

Napier’s next Story featured a close-up photo of her eye, under which she wrote, “Do the rest of your routine while it sits and ‘bakes’ into your skin.”

Erin Napier Shares Her Daily Makeup Essentials

In Napier’s Instagram tutorial on her daily skincare and makeup routine, she said that after finishing up with her under eye and blemish concealers, she infuses color into her face by “a little bronzer all over.” In her Instagram Story, she featured a photo of Tarte’s Sugar Rush $30 bronzer. Adding blush into the mix, her next Story featured a $29 stick of Clinique Chubby Stick Cheek Colour Balm.

Next came Napier’s product faves for accentuating her green eyes. She posted a photo of four items she regularly uses:

Napier then shared another closeup of her eye with the products applied and wrote, “gently brush away excess powder under your eyes.”

In her next Story, Napier posted a photo of her $42 Smashbox container of Becca Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter in Champagne Pop. She recommended “a sweep of this across cheekbones, a dot at the inside corner of your eye.”

Napier then shared that her final step is applying lip color, featuring a photo of her tube of Tarte’s Maracuja Vegan Juicy Lip Balm in Strawberry, available for $26 at Ulta.

Napier finished her tutorial with a selfie in her car, writing, “I’m not on camera today so I skip the eyeliner. the end.”