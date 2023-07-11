Erin Napier Posts First Ever Live Instagram Video

HGTV star Erin Napier said she tried something new on July 7 when she posted her first-ever Instagram live video. The “Home Town” designer promoted her non-profit, Osprey, a group of parents who want to give their kids “social media free childhoods.”

“This is my first-ever time doing a live on Instagram,” she said. “I wanted to talk to y’all about Osprey because it’s a really big dang deal to start a non-profit, which is something I’ve never done before. I have no idea what I’m doing.”

Napier said she and her friend, Catherine Sledge, were inspired to start the organization after talking about how “amazing” the ’90s were and not having phones to “document” everything that happened when they were teenagers. She said they want to give their children that type of experience as well.

Napier said she knows that it’s not an easy task, but that’s why she wants to build a community — an Osprey nest — so the children who don’t have access to social media don’t feel alone.

“We decided early on, we’re not going to give our kids the whole access to the world when they’re kids because they’re going to have such a less burdened adolescence if we can all do that and if we can do it together,” Napier said.

Napier and her husband, Ben, have starred on HGTV’s “Home Town” since 2016. Since then, they’ve appeared in spinoffs like “Home Town Takeover,” and “Home Town Kickstart.” They own their own businesses — Laurel Mercantile Co. and Scotsman Co. — and are “active members of their community in their hometown of Laurel, Mississippi,” their bio on Osprey says.

The Designer Said She’s Probably ‘Super Naive’

Napier, the mother of two daughters — 5-year-old Helen and 1-year-old Mae — addressed some of the criticism she has faced from parents with adolescent children.

“A lot of people are saying, ‘You’re so naive. You don’t know. You’re not in it yet. You only have a kindergarten.’ And that’s true. I probably am super naive but I also think I’m happy to be naive,” the Mississippi native said. “I’m excited to see what is possible. And I think we have to try.”

“There’s a dark side to this. There’s some cruelty — I mean, you guys know — it’s just not something I’m ready to let my little girls to know about for a long, long time.”

Napier isn’t alone. She shared a video from Today.com that showed interview with celebrities like Pink, Matthew McConaughey and Jennifer Garner, who are also limiting their children’s access to social media.

“So thankful for this amazing #ospreykids shout out today on @todayshow. In good company with @pink @jennifer.garner @officiallymcconaughey ❤️,” Napier penned.

Will Napier Ever Let Her Kids Use Social Media?

Napier doesn’t plan to let her daughters have access to the internet until they graduate from high school.

“Our personal policy is we’re not going to let our kids have any access to social media until they’re done with high school, I think, until you’re old enough to see it for what it is,” Napier told Today.com.

The designer said she tries to respect her children’s privacy by not posting pictures of their faces on social media.

“How would I feel about it, if I went back in time and saw my mom posted all of this stuff for the world to see? How would I feel about that?” Napier told Today.com.