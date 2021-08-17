Erin Napier Shares Adorable Moment With Daughter Helen on Social Media

HGTV stars Erin Napier and her husband Ben have two children, Helen, 3, and Mae, 3-months. The couple, who wed in 2008, are private when it comes to their daughters. However, Erin recently took to Instagram to share an adorable moment she had with Helen.

Erin Napier Shared That Helen Excels at Puzzles

The Instagram post, uploaded on August 15, featured a photo of Helen in the middle of doing a “Frozen II” themed puzzle. She held onto a puzzle piece while seemingly focusing her attention on the cover of the puzzle’s box. In the post’s caption, Erin admitted she has difficulty completing puzzles, whereas her daughter excels at them. She also noted that Helen is encouraging towards her mother.

“I am struggling with this puzzle for ages 6+ but my 3 year old keeps telling me ‘don’t say you’re bad at puzzles mama. you’re getting better.’ [Pleading face emoji] (but i really am so bad at puzzles while she can finish one in 15 minutes),” wrote the “Home Town” star.

Quite a few fans flocked to the comments section, with many commenting that they share Erin’s inability to complete puzzles.

“Puzzles are the side of the brain that isn’t creative!! Doesn’t work for me either! Lol I would rather be designing and creating!!” shared one social media user, along with a heart-eye emoji.

“I cannot do a puzzle if my life depended on it. My son is a whiz at them!” added another commenter.

Many Instagram users also commented that they appreciated Helen’s encouragement.

“I love doing puzzles! She’s right, the more puzzles you do, the better you will get! It shows Helen has wisdom and compassion way beyond her young age!!” wrote a fan, adding a string of red heart emoji to the end of the comment.

“Such a little sweetheart! She sounds like you may have a teacher in the family someday. [Smiling face emoji] [red heart emoji],” chimed in another commenter.

Erin & Ben Napier Shared Some Information About Helen in an April 2021 Interview

In an April 2021 interview with Access Hollywood, Erin and Ben shared some information about Helen. Erin, who was still pregnant with Mae, revealed the 3-year-old was concern with how much the baby would cry.

“She’s asking that a lot lately. Like is she going to cry a lot mama? I’m like yeah. And she’s like why? It’s all she can do,” said Erin.

The couple also shared that Helen recently stopped using the crib that Ben had made. Erin shared that the 3-year-old now has “a big girl bed,” which “nearly killed Ben.”

“She never tried to get out of her baby crib he built for her. She loved it. She was proud of it. Every night she would say my daddy built that for me but she’s over three years old now and perfectly capable of going to the potty by herself in the night and we were thinking like do you want to get a big girl bed yet? And she was like I mean okay,” explained the graphic designer.

The Napiers then revealed that Mae will be using the crib, which Helen does not seem to mind.

“She tells everybody that her sister is going to sleep in the baby bed and the baby room,” said Ben.

