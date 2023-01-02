Erin Napier Teases Release of Newest Book

HGTV’s fan-favorite “Home Town” host Erin Napier is ringing in the New Year in Laurel, Mississippi by sharing a post with fans to reflect on 2022 and look ahead at the year to come. In a recent Instagram post, Erin shouted out some of her favorite moments of the year and slipped in one detail that has fans bubbling over with excitement.

“I wrote another book that’s coming out this fall (!!!),” Napier wrote in her post’s caption.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Erin Napier’s Next Book is Planned to Release in the Fall

Erin Napier is currently the proud author of two books. To this date, she has published a memoir, co-written with her husband Ben, called “Make Something Good Today,” which was partly-inspired by Erin’s daily journals which she would share online years before she and Ben had even considered a career in television, came out in 2018. As they say on their website, one day a producer picked up on her journals and contacted them with an idea that turned into the television show that they are now known for. The book is full of watercolor sketches by Erin along with some of the couple’s family photos.

Erin’s second book, “The Lantern House”, came in 2022. “The Lantern House” is a children’s story, with illustrations by Adam Trest, that imagines a home whose family moves out. “The Lantern House dreams of a family who will love it again… and one day, a new story will emerge from within its walls,” Erin writes. “The Lantern House” even landed on the New York Times Best Seller list for children’s books.

Erin has teased her forthcoming book before, and though she hasn’t revealed much, she has said that this will be a book “for grownups” that will have content similar to “The Lantern House”. She also expressed a desire to expand “The Lantern House” into a series, and has said that one day when she and Ben are no longer on television she hopes to pursue writing more regularly.

Fans couldn’t be more excited for Erin’s book to hit shelves in the Fall, with one fan commenting on her 2022 reflection post, “I’m in line for the new book already!!!!❤️❤️❤️” and another adding, “Excited for your new book! ❤️”, to which Erin responded in all caps, “ME TOO I AM DYING TO TELL YALL MORE”.

Erin Napier Included an Easter Egg in Her Last Book

Erin Napier and her “The Lantern House” collaborator Adam Trest both included easter eggs in the book when it came time to discuss the people who lived in the titular house.

“The trapeze artist’s house is Helen’s. If she could do anything, this house would look like a circus tent and she would be the star trapeze artist,” Napier said of her daughter, going on to say, “The gardener was for Adam and his family.”

Napier went on to talk about how her’s and Trest’s daughters were a big source of inspiration behind “The Lantern House”, and how the first draft of the book’s story came to her in 30 minutes, as she was already so familiar with learning about the histories of homes and the families who lived in them through her work on “Home Town”.

READ NEXT: HGTV’s Egypt Sherrod & Mike Jackson Announce New Podcast