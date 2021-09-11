Erin Napier Shares Adorable Picture of Ben & Their Two Daughters

Erin and Ben Napier may be best known for being incredible home renovators and charming HGTV hosts. The couple, however, also happen to be parents to a 3-year-old named Helen and a 3-month-old named Mae. Erin recently took to Instagram to share an adorable family moment with her fans.

Erin Napier Recently Uploaded an Adorable Instagram Post

On September 10, Erin posted a photo that showed her husband and children spending time together on a porch. Ben sat on a chair and held Mae, while he looked at the camera through the screen door. Helen, who was wearing a light pink dress, stood next to her father, as she touched her sister’s back.

“It’s screen door weather [heart-eye emoji],” read the post’s caption.

Quite a few fans flocked to the comment section, with many sharing kind messages.

“A whole lotta love looking through that door. We could all use more of that! Thank you for sharing!” shared a commenter.

“What an adorable picture. A beautiful family! [smiling face emoji],” wrote another social media user.

“Ben is showing his daughters how a man must treat his family, wife & loved ones [red heart emoji] Hallelujah Amen,” commented a different fan.

“That’s such a precious picture [red heart emoji],” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Ben Napier Revealed What He Believed To Be ‘a True Test of a Marriage’ in 2020

While speaking to BUILD Series in January 2020, Ben and Erin Napier gave fans some insight into their relationship. Ben noted that before being HGTV stars, he and his wife renovated their “first two homes together” in Laurel, Mississippi, where “Home Town” is filmed. He explained that Erin and he lived frugally because he had “a history degree and she [had] an art degree and those don’t translate to a lot of money.” Ben then suggested that there is one aspect of home renovation that has been a point of contention for the couple.

“We had lived in renovations, we had done them together, and we always say that a true test of a marriage is painting a room together or hanging curtains together,” said the 37-year-old.

Erin agreed with her husband and assessed that “hanging curtain is rough.”

“Somebody’s gotta do the watching and somebody’s gotta do the doing,” explained the mother-of-two.

Ben then chimed in that he and his wife have disagreed about the placement of curtains.

“They have to be level but level is open to interpretation if you’re married to an artist,” quipped the HGTV star.

During the interview, Ben also discussed how he became a professional woodworker. He explained that while his “parents are United Methodist preachers,” his father is “also a decent mechanic.” The father-of-two went on to say that he build frames for Erin while she was in college for one of her art courses.

“He was hanging out with the guys in the sculpture room and learning how to do the woodworking and with the saws and so he built my frames,” said Erin.

She then revealed that he also built her a replica of a “$3,000 antique armoire” when they were first married.

“So we built that and from then on, I always approached woodworking from like the fine carpentry side and so it just developed more and more and more,” said Ben.

