Erin Napier Has ‘Unfinished Business’ With ‘Home Town’ Family

HGTV’s “Home Town” stars Erin and Ben Napier have more work to do on one of their houses from last season. The network shared a sneak peek of the Sunday, May 19 episode on Instagram on May 17. Erin shared the clip in a May 17 Instagram story, writing “THIS SUNDAY! taking care of unfinished business.”

“Who is going to tell Ben and Erin they may have just taken on their biggest project to date? Personally, we can’t wait to see the stunning transformation,” the network wrote in its caption for the clip, which featured the Napier’s clients and Laurel, Mississippi natives, the Paulsen siblings, Tommy, Jennifer, and Pam.

“We’re the Paulsen siblings. We’re back here in Laurel, Mississippi to let Ben and Erin work their magic and finish our house,” the three siblings said together in the network’s clip.

Erin & Ben Napier Finish What They Started Last Season

In the network’s sneak peek, Ben explained why he and Erin were back working with the Paulsens. “Now this is something that a lot of people don’t know. When we do a house and we don’t do every room, typically the homeowner has a plan of coming in and doing it afterwards,” Ben shared.

“It’s going to be very challenging to make these three bedrooms and two bathrooms into something that is on par with the other half of the house that we did. It’s going to be a very, very, very big project,” Erin added in the clip.

The Paulsens’ previous “Home Town” appearance was during the April 9, 2023 episode of the series (“New-stalgic Restoration”). During their first episode, the trio enlisted Ben and Erin’s help in renovating a Victorian-era home so the siblings could have somewhere to stay when they visited their father. During the episode, the Napiers focused on the exterior of the home, as well as the main entryway, living room, dining room, and kitchen spaces for their work on camera, however they left the bedrooms and other areas unfinished.

Fans React to the End of the ‘Home Town’ Season

The Paulsens’ return episode is one of two remaining in season 7 part 2 of “Home Town”, as Erin confirmed in a May 17 Instagram post of her own when she wrote, “There are only 2 episodes of #HGTVHomeTown left this season, and you don’t want to miss this Sunday. We are going to finish what we started for the Paulsen siblings. ❤️”

Fans were excited to see the new episodes, however many were upset to hear that the season was winding down.

“Your seasons are so short 😩 I can’t even imagine all the countless hours fr renovations and then all the filming on top of everything but I sure wish you were on ALL the time!” one user wrote.

“We just love watching all y’all 😉 We love Erin’s design aesthetic and Ben’s creativity and amazing craftsmanship. Your passion for exceeding your homeowner’s expectations is so very special. And you two together are just so much fun to watch! ❤️ ❤️ ❤️,” another user shared.

“Only two left! 👀 My husband and I watch every episode each week so we will miss #HomeTown on @hgtvcanada,” a third fan added.

