Erin Napier Shares Glimpse at Life With 2 Kids

Erin Napier is a working mom!

The HGTV star gave fans a glimpse at her life after welcoming her second child, sharing a photo cradling her daughter Mae and preparing breakfast for her daughter Helen.

She wrote in the caption of the October 14 Instagram post, “finding our two child back to work morning routine slowly but surely.”

The “Home Town” host and her husband Ben returned to filming their hit show – where they renovate houses in their town of Laurel, Mississippi – in early October. The 36-year-old was still pregnant when the couple concluded season 5, welcoming Mae weeks later on May 28.

In her comments section, Napier further explained, “helen is a bath lover so while i am doing my hair and makeup and the baby is still asleep, helen plays in the bathtub beside me. That is the secret to our success i think.”

Many fans were quick to compliment the sprinkle-covered pancake she posted. When one person asked how she made it, Napier responded, “I removed it from the wrapper in the freezer, I microwaved it, I put sprinkles on it. #Gourmet.”

Ben joined in the marveling, commenting on the post, “I have no idea what you see in me, cause you are way too pretty to be mine.”

The pair also own the store Laurel Mercantile.

The Napiers Are Filming Season 6 of ‘Home Town’

The Napiers are back to work, revealing season 6 of “Home Town” is underway in an Instagram post.

“Day one of season SIX!” the graphic designer wrote on October 4. “thank you so much for watching so we get to keep making this very special show together. thank you times a million!!”

HGTV renewed “Home Town” for a 20-episode season on August 9.

“Home Town is not just about renovations, it’s about the power of community,” HGTV President Jane Latman said in a press release. “We love that the series delivers great ratings in all key demos, season after season, but it’s the inspirational message about neighbors working together, as well as Ben and Erin’s enthusiastic fans, that have helped HGTV build yet another breakout franchise.”

A premiere date is not yet known.

Ben Is Teaming With Celebrities in ‘Home Town: Ben’s Workshop’

Napier’s woodworking husband is starring in his own show, “Home Town: Ben’s Workshop.” According to HGTV, “Ben Napier of HGTV’s ‘Home Town’ shares expertise with celebrity guests to create custom DIY and woodworking projects.”

“I’ve always loved the bigger projects we do for ‘Home Town’ because Erin and I help make a difference for homeowners and for entire neighborhoods,” Ben said in a press release. “Now I have the added bonus of sharing more of my passion on ‘Home Town: Ben’s Workshop.’ Showcasing the patience and detail that goes into woodworking with fans who wanted to see more of that process is a dream come true.”

“This Is Us” actor Chris Sullivan and NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. are among the celebrities on this upcoming season.

