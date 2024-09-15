Fans Blown Away by Design of ‘Favorite HGTV House Ever’

HGTV gives away multiple homes each year, with various network stars taking on the task of fully renovating the spaces for the lucky winners. In a September 12 Instagram post, the network shared some of the first photos of the Urban Oasis 2024.

“🔑 Welcome home 🔑 Located in the heart of Kansas City, HGTV Urban Oasis 2024 is an upbeat escape packed with bold midcentury and Scandi-inspired spaces designed by [Carmeon Hamilton] ✨,” the network captioned its post.

Fans were very thrilled to see Hamilton’s finished design, and shared their thoughts in the comment section. “Before I knew that @carmeonhamilton did the design, I thought ‘This looks like a Carmeon house! It’s my favorite HGTV house ever!’ And sure enough, it’s her!! Wish she had a current show (hint hint) 😊,” one user wrote on HGTV’s post.

The network shared another post on September 14 which showed Hamilton dancing in the different spaces of the home, and one user commented, “Every room is so good! 👏🏾 👏🏾 👏🏾,” while another added, “I live in KC and would LOVE to win this baby!! 😍.”

See the Urban Oasis 2024 below.

Carmeon Hamilton Shares Thoughts Behind Urban Oasis 2024 Design

While the network’s Instagram post gave fans a first taste of the Urban Oasis 2024, full interior and exterior photos were shared on the HGTV website ahead of the October 2 sweepstakes start. After that date, fans can enter to win the Urban Oasis 2024 twice per day by entering their email on the HGTV website.

The Urban Oasis 2024 is filled with unique modern design elements and playful uses of color, bringing out the “Scandi” inspiration the network referenced. In her own September 5 Instagram post, designer Hamilton (known as the winner of “HGTV’s Design Star: Next Gen” and star of “Reno My Rental”) shared her own photos from the living area, and shared what it was like to design the Urban Oasis home.

“An Urban Oasis honor 💙,” Hamilton wrote. “Still pinching myself that I got to design this home for millions to love BUT only one can win! Thank you so much to my @hgtv family for affording me such an incredible opportunity! Thank you to the beautiful city of Kansas City for providing such a wealth of inspiration! And my biggest thanks goes to all of YOU! My community! Your continued support sustains me and I wouldn’t be here without you!”

Who Won the Urban Oasis 2023

Last year’s Urban Oasis home was located in Louisville, Kentucky, and was given away in a sweepstakes prize package that included an all-new Mercedes-Benz GLC and $50,000 cash.

According to HGTV, the winner of the 2023 prize package (from a pool of over 73 million entries) was New Orleans, Louisiana’s Phyliss Jackson-Polk. Jackson-Polk was shocked to see Urban Oasis 2023 designer Brian Patrick Flynn show up at her door with the good news, telling the network, “I thought it was a prank until I saw Brian at my door. Tears started rolling down my face because it was just so surreal that this was actually happening to me.”

