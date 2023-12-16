Fans Call for Changes to HGTV ‘Dream Home’ Contest

HGTV unveiled its Dream Home 2024 location in November 2023 and will be raffling off the home in a free-to-enter sweepstakes starting in late December. While fans have gotten a chance to look at the Anastasia Island, Florida home ahead of the sweepstakes starting, some fans have been vocal about their dislike for certain aspects of the Dream Home and have even proposed changes for the network to implement in future years.

“It’s a shame it’s in Florida. Taxes and insurance is ridiculous,” one user commented on a November 30 post from the network. Other fans echoed these fears over tax and insurance rates, especially as they related to hurricanes and flooding in the state.

Fans Give Their Ideas for How to Change HGTV’s ‘Dream Home’ Contest

On the network’s November 12 post, one user suggested a change that could help alleviate fears over tax and insurance rates, writing, “instead of continuing to make these ‘dream homes’ we either can’t afford or can’t win because the taxes/insurance on said home is insanely high […] Why don’t your lovely construction people come up with smart beautiful homes that some how won’t be taxed and insurance and property taxes are covered for first 5 yrs! Now there is a very beautiful idea!!! 🙌 🙌 🙌 A beautiful green smart home we can actually enough for a hot second!!! 👏 👏 👏.”

Another fan took to Reddit on December 15 with their own suggestion for changes to the sweepstakes.

“If done well I feel like picking the winner and building their ‘dream home’ could be a significant improvement both on the winner/audience side and for the sponsors that the dream home giveaways are basically giant ads for. It would require adjusting how much of the total prize value is the cash portion to make it enough to cover the income tax on the win so winners can actually afford to take the house option but most winners would realistically be looking at significantly less expensive areas for the location compared to the high cost areas HGTV has selected, they could still make a dream home without having to drastically increase the budget,” the user suggested.

Fans appreciated this idea in the comments, with one user adding their input that HGTV could turn the one-off televised Dream Home special into a full show. “I like this, and you could really stretch it to a proper show and full season easily. Take the winner and show the whole dang process. Start in the architects office, show site visits and picking one, show materials shopping,” they commented.

“This is a great idea! It would be nice if they could also pick their location,” another fan wrote.

“I really like this idea, especially when the designers for the house giveaways have very questionable taste. Sure, I’d love to win the dream home but I’d have to repaint and fix much of what they thought was a good idea,” a third commenter added.

HGTV ‘Dream Home’ Sweepstakes Begins December 22

The network may not be able to implement any fan-suggested changes to their contest this year, as the Dream Home 2024, designed by Brian Patrick Flynn, is almost ready to be given away. The Dream Home 2024 sweepstakes will begin accepting fan entries on December 22, 2023, until February 15, 2024.

While the full prize package is to be announced, past years’ Dream Home winners have also taken home a cash prize and a new car, so there may be more in store for the eventual winner than just the three-bedroom, four-bathroom home.

