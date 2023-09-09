Fans in Love With Kim Wolfe’s Transformation

HGTV star and “Survivor” winner Kim Wolfe took to social media to show off her latest transformation in a September 8 video post.

“The old run down car garage can’t come to the phone right now 🤫 I love seeing the transformation of the Wolfe Home Office. ❣️” the “Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?” host captioned her post, which included a montage of clips of her and her team renovating her design business’s San Antonio, Texas-based office space, set to Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do”.

Fans and friends of Wolfe’s were gushing over the new garage-to-office renovation in the comment section, with Wolfe’s former “Survivor” co-star Michele Fitzgerald writing, “As usual, PERFECTION 😍” and her fellow HGTV star Taniya Nayak adding, “Yesssss!!! Congrats! It’s gorgeous!”

“Sooo cute!! Love the space! I want to come visit!” one fan user added.

“Love it! I vote for it to be called the Wolfe’s Den 🤩” another fan suggested.

‘Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?’ Season 2 Premiere Pushed to 2024

Fans who wanted to take a closer look at Wolfe’s design process and finished renovations initially received word from HGTV in a May 10, 2023 press release that they would be able to see her in the second season premiere of “Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?” on June 13, 2023.

This date came and went with no season premiere hitting the airwaves, and three days later Wolfe revealed that the network had pushed her premiere date back to July 23rd. At the time, the host was happy about the shift, calling her new premiere date, calling it a “major upgrade” as her new timeslot would be Sundays at 9 p.m. Central time, placing her show in the primetime block in her native Texas, however this premiere date didn’t stick either.

HGTV has since pushed the premiere date two more times, updating the press release first to August 23 (which would have placed the premiere alongside fan-favorite show “Bargain Block” starring Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas). The latest copy of the press release shows the premiere date slated for Monday, January 15, 2024, at 11 p.m. Eastern.

Wolfe confirmed the 2024 premiere date in an August 24 post where she shared an inside look at the season two wrap party for her show. When one user commented, “What the heck? I thought the premier was supposed to be Aug 23,” Wolfe responded to confirm, “it was. Thank you for being one of the 27 people that care, I do care too:) they are moving it to 2024!”

Kim Wolfe Got Her Team a Special Wrap Present

On August 31, Wolfe shared a closer look into her wrap party when she showed off the wrap gift she got for her team at the end of filming season two, matching “TX” baseball caps from Ascot and Hart, a company that sells clothing including caps like Wolfe’s with every U.S. state abbreviation available.

“I wore this hat almost everyday when filming Season Two of #whytheheckdidibuythishouse. The whole team used to tease me about how much I LOVED wearing it, so it only made sense to get them each one right?? @ascotandhart 😉 Thankful for this team of Texans 🤠.”

