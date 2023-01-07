Fans Upset With ‘Ugliest House in America’ Winner: ‘Not the Ugliest’

HGTV aired the newest season of “Ugliest House in America” (starring actress and comedian Retta and HGTV design star Alison Victoria) every night during the first week of 2023. While many fans were thrilled to see the fun, lighthearted competition series return, some found themselves disappointed with this Friday’s finale.

SPOILER ALERT: This post contains spoilers for “Ugliest House in America” season 3. Do not read ahead if you do not want this season’s winner spoiled.

Fans Found the ‘Ugliest House in America’ Winner ‘Predictable’

The “Ugliest House in America” season 3 finale saw host Retta recapping to the five regional finalist homes (as chosen throughout the first episodes of the season) and deciding which one should win a $150,000 home makeover by designer Alison Victoria.

In the end, the winning house, dubbed “The House of the Guilded Angel” by Retta, is the northeast regional finalist (from episode three of the season) in Manassas, Virginia. The house is decorated with cherub imagery throughout and features tin ceilings, all different textures along the walls, and a poor layout that is not conducive to the homeowner’s needs.

Alison Victoria gave the 4,642-square-foot home a full makeover, getting rid of the angels throughout (replacing a stain glass angel in the entry way with a stain glass letter M homage to the homeowners). Victoria also toned down the overly-ornate elements of the home, giving it a more modern feel.

While The House of the Guilded Angel was undoubtedly ugly, some fans didn’t quite agree that it should win and took to social media to make their opinions heard, with one fan on Reddit calling the winner “So predictable”.

“Once again, Ugliest House in America chosen was not the ugliest or the most dangerous,” one fan tweeted.

“I’m shocked the mural house with custom drop ceilings and shoddy electrical work didn’t win during its episode. For the final, I’m surprised the glass brick death trap didn’t win. Both of those houses were way uglier than the Cherub house,” another fan wrote on Reddit.

“They need to up their budget if they still want to be called ugliest house in America. Once again they picked a house easiest and cheapest to fix, it was definitely NOT the worst looking,” a third Reddit fan added.

Has ‘Ugliest House in America’ Been Renewed for Season 4?

Season three of “Ugliest House in America” ended as quickly as it began, and fans are sad to see the season over. One fan even commented on host Retta’s Instagram that they are “already looking for season 4”.

While HGTV has not officially announced a fourth season of “Ugliest House in America” yet, fans were given two seasons of the show in 2022. Season two was announced in the Spring after season one aired and was released later that Summer, so if the pattern continues, fans should expect the fate of “Ugliest House in America” to be announced in the coming months, and could see a fourth season by Summer 2023.

The first three seasons of “Ugliest House in America” are all available for streaming now on discovery plus.

