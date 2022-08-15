HGTV Fans Slam the ‘Ugliest House in America’ Winner

HGTV has crowned a new “Ugliest House in America” but many fans think the show took the easy way out.

“Does anyone else think @hgtv never really picks the ACTUAL #UgliestHouseInAmerica????” one of the many tweets on the subject read. “Maybe it’s more like the ‘easiest kinda ugly home for #hgtv to renovate for the least amount of money’ show? This is the 2nd and last time I waste my time on this.”

The series follows comedian Retta as she tours the wackiest, tackiest and least practical homes across the country. In the end, the “ugliest” house receives a $150,000 makeover from Alison Victoria.

This season’s winner was the House With No Privacy in Palm City, Florida. Its owners Jeff and Tammy live in the octagonal home with their two teenage daughters. Its odd features included walls that do not reach the ceiling, mismatched flooring, Pecky Cypress wood paneling through and a lack of closet space.

As another viewer tweeted, “I’m not particularly ticked about this choice, it doez make more sense than last season, but just like last season…’ugliest’ becomes ‘easiest and cheapest’ to fix.”

The other finalists were The Jailhouse Rock in Larkspur, Colorado; The Linoleum Showroom in Los Angeles, California; Unwelcome to the Terrordome in High Rolls, New Mexico and The Inconvenient Dollhouse Willmar, Minnesota.

Others called out the homeowners who apply to the show.

“I binge watched every episode of #UgliestHouse and I cannot believe people bought these houses only to complain about them & say they bought them for the view. I’m really not understanding the thought process,” they wrote.

The Green-Heavy Design Was Controversial

Victoria transformed the space, creating an open-concept layout with walls that reached the ceiling. She used white and light wood for her design, with pops of bright green.

“My favorite thing to say when looking at homes is ‘embrace color’ but uhm WOW on this green,” wrote one viewer on Twitter.

Another fan added, “HGTV needs to stop trying to make this ugly a** green trend happen.”

In the end, the family seemed to be fans of the redesign.

‘Ugliest House in America’ Will Return for a 3rd Season

Retta and Victoria will be back for a third season of the hit competition series! Just days after the season 2 premiere, HGTV announced “Ugliest House in America” will return for a third season.

Six new episodes are slated to premiere in early 2023, the network announced in a press release.

“Millions of people tuned-in to watch Retta hilariously celebrate the ugly alongside the homeowners during the first season of Ugliest House in America, and we found some spectacularly ugly homes in paradise in season two,” HGTV Senior Vice President Betsy Ayala, said in a press release. “Just when we thought the houses couldn’t get worse, America did not disappoint. In the new season, we’ll get back on the road and give fans more of what they love most about this series – epically ugly and fantastically funny home tours with Retta.”

Viewers can catch up on the first two seasons on discovery+.

