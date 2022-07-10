Fans Trash ‘Battle on the Beach’ on Ty Pennington’s Instagram Post

Fans flooded Ty Pennington’s Instagram with criticism of his “Battle on the Beach” team. Returning as a mentor for season 2, the HGTV star has been working with renovators Wally Remaley and Jacqueline Matoza on the competition series.

In a clip Pennington shared, the trio discussed Matoza’s idea to repurpose cabinet doors as a headboard feature in the guest suite. The “Rock the Block” host warned that the final result may look “crafty” and said in a confessional, “I don’t think that’s how you really add value to a room.”

While Remaley and Matoza took home the win for the week, the headboard design scored low with the judges. Pennington did end up supporting their choice, but the trio has a history of clashing throughout the first five episodes of the season.

Set in Surfside Beach, Texas, the series follows “three skilled teams of up-and-coming home renovators who, coached by celebrated mentors and design experts Taniya Nayak, Ty Pennington and Alison Victoria, will work tirelessly to complete weekly renovation challenges in the three 1,500-square-foot seaside homes – each within a tight $80,000 renovation budget,” HGTV announced in a press release. The team that most increases their house’s appraisal value will walk away with the $50,000 grand prize.

Nayak is working with father-and-son duo Roosevelt and Brandyn Chambers and Victoria is working with married couple Paige and Corey Cyr. This season also features “Renovation Island” stars Bryan and Sarah Baeumler as judges.

Fans Shared Their Disdain for Remaley and Matoza

Fans of the competition did not mince words in Pennington’s comment section.

Some commenters called out the show’s structure and this season’s competitors.

“I am not really enjoying this season,” one woman wrote. “It’s such a bummer because I usually love it. I think it’s because the contestants are ‘rookies’ compared to the excellent designers we’ve had before.”

Another person added, “Please rotate the judges next time! I don’t think it’s fair to give such an important task to only two designers.”

Still, most comments called out Remaley and Matoza. The duo was criticized for being “disrespectful,” “the worst people to work with” and “teenagers.”

“Ty, glued to the TV, what’s up with your couple, OMG, you need to read them their rights, both of them- they’re gonna lose with that attitude and negativity – buck up to them,” one of Pennington’s followers commented.

Another person added, “You have incredible patience!! They literally never listen to you and always have a smart remark. They’re just now starting out as designers and you’re well seasoned.”

Pennington has not reacted or responded to anyone’s comments.

Pennington Warned That ‘Communication Really Is Key’

Pennington warned of his team’s communication issues while speaking with Heavy ahead of the season premiere.

“It’s interesting because you just you sort of never know how a team’s going to work communication-wise,” the 57-year-old said of his team. “And we pulled off some incredible stuff. But I have to say, there’s going to be some moments where communication really is key.”

The “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” alum took away some lessons from last season, explaining, “If it can go wrong, it will go wrong.”

“I also learned that you know, as a designer, you want to be able to save the day, but as a mentor, all you can do is also voice your opinion and sort of persuade and really try your best to convince people like ‘This is a smart path,’” he explained. But “just like all of us sort of growing with design,” Pennington said, “I’m a big proponent of letting people sort of also be independent and make their own choices and find their sort of passion and succeed in a way because nothing builds more lessons than also doing things yourself.”

“Battle on the Beach” will crown a winner during its July 10, 2022 finale at 9 p.m. Eastern time, 8 p.m. Central time.

READ NEXT: EXCLUSIVE: Cristy Lee Talks New HGTV Series ‘Steal This House’