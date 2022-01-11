First Look at New HGTV Series ‘Married to Real Estate’

Egypt Sherrod shared a first look at her new HGTV show, “Married to Real Estate,” on Instagram. While viewers may recognize her from “Property Virgins,” this show will see Sherrod star alongside her husband, Mike Jackson.

As the 14-second trailer states, “Egypt and Mike do life 100%. Committed to their clients and each other.”

The eight-episode season will see the real estate broker and designer “find affordable houses” in the metropolitan area of Atlanta, Georgia, according to HGTV. The announcement added that Jackson will then work with his team to “renovate the properties to help increase their value and return on investment.”

“I’m obsessed with real estate and helping people find their perfect home,” Sherrod said in an HGTV press release. “Mike and I find families a house in the right neighborhood and renovate it into their dream home—with the goal that they move in with equity in their new place. We aim to over-deliver for our clients.”

“Egypt and I work well together, and we enjoy working together,” Jackson added. “We’ve lived in and renovated 11 homes that we eventually sold for a profit, so we’re able to advise our clients on how to spend their money the right way to maximize a home’s value.”

“Married to Real Estate” will premiere on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at 9 p.m. Eastern time and 8 p.m. Central time.

Sherrod & Jackson Respond to Warnings About the ‘Dangers of Reality TV’ on a Marriage

Sherrod and Jackson have been married since 2010. Together they share daughters Kendall and Harper, while Jackosn is also father to daughter Simone.

While the stress of working on television is difficult for some marriages, the couple is not worried.

As she wrote in her Instagram caption, “Mike and I were laughing as we’ve been getting a ton of DM messages from folks WARNING us of the dangers of ‘reality tv’ and that it’s been known to ‘break up’ marriages. The difference is that when you are built on a solid foundation and rooted in GOD, no weapons formed will prosper. But we do appreciate the LOVE, PRAYERS and SUPPORT!”

Sherrod & Jackson Are Competing on Season 3 of ‘Rock the Block’

Fans of their new show are in luck, the couple once again worked together on the upcoming third season of “Rock the Block.” The new season will premiere this year with Ty Pennington returning as host.

The series, which has already been filmed, will see four new teams of “powerhouse experts” face-off over six weeks with a budget of $225,000 “to renovate identical properties and morph them into the ultimate suburban oasis that reflects their distinctive vision and breathtaking design,” according to a Discovery press release. It will take place in Berkeley County, South Carolina.

The “Married to Real Estate” stars will compete against Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb of “Unsellable Houses,” Jenny and Dave Marrs of “Fixer to Fabulous” and Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas of “Bargain Block.”

On Instagram, Sherrod promised the couple would be “bringing the heat.” She added in another post, “What a rollercoaster we are on!!! I feel like I am on the King Kong ride with no seatbelt.”

