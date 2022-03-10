EXCLUSIVE: ‘Fix My Flip’ Star Page Turner Shares Her Tips for Prospective House Flippers

Page Turner is a real estate agent helping struggling house flippers on her new HGTV series, “Fix My Flip.” Turner spoke with Heavy ahead of its premiere, providing her tips for “venturing into the flipping world.”

“Number one: It is a business so I really want people to know and prepare for it as such,” she said. “It’s not easy money. It’s not a side hustle and it’s not part-time. This is something you have to give your life to and your passion to and then it will work out for you. But first, understand that it is a business.”

Turner adds, “Number two: Find a mentor. That is very, very important. Even if that’s a mentor in your contractor, just find somebody to help you along the way.”

“And number three: When you get to the point where you’re creating your budget, make sure you pad it. Make sure that you leave enough money for the unknown,” she continued. Turner suggested padding the budget an extra 5 to 10%, “because there’s always something that you will find in a flip that’s an unknown that you’ll need money for.”

Turner has more than 100 flips to her name, according to an HGTV press release. She first met audiences in HGTV’s “Flip or Flop Nashville.”

She will also appear in the upcoming “Home Town Kickstart” and as a judge on season 3 of “Rock the Block.”

Turner Shares Advice for Flippers Struggling Mid-Project

The Los Angeles native is sharing her advice for flippers floundering in the middle of a project. Her suggestion: “find help.”

“A closed mouth doesn’t get fed,” she explained. “You have to start at ask your trusted real estate agent. Ask, you know, a contractor. You have to find somebody who could help you. To come in, assess what’s going on and help you create a plan to get out.”

Turner told Heavy that sometimes the best option is selling the property “as is.”

“Pride a lot comes in like, ‘No, no, no. I can finish it, I can finish it.’” she said. “And you look up and it’s been 12 months and you’ve spent $100,000 in carrying costs between your monthly payment, taxes, insurance.”

The entrepreneur added, “You could’ve just sold it. Made a little bit of money, went on to another project. Or, realize that flipping might just not be right for you at this time.”

Turner Returns to Los Angeles for ‘Fix My Flip’

Turner is returning to her hometown of Los Angeles for “Fix My Flip.” She previously lived in Nashville for 20 years.

Teasing her new series to Heavy, she explained, “I am helping usually novice, first-time flippers get out of the hole that they’ve dug themselves in with their flip and they need help. They’re stuck and whether it’s because they’ve run out of money, they don’t have a budget, they don’t have a plan or they don’t have a design plan and I help them get out.”

According to HGTV, “she taps into her deep expertise and invests her own money” in the series. Something she is willing to do because she’s been there.

“I needed guidance. I didn’t have a mentor, ran out of money and I’ve been there,” the mother of three explained. “And so now that I’m in a position in my life and my career where I can give back to people, not only in money but also in the value of my experience, the value of my design and floorplan.”

She added, “I honor people who raise their hands and say ‘Listen, I’m drowning and I just need some help.’ Because that’s a hard thing to do.”

“Fix My Flip” premieres on HGTV on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times. It can also be streamed on discovery+.

