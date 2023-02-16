Page Turner Announces the Season 2 Premiere of ‘Fix My Flip’

Page Turner celebrated Valentine’s Day by sending her fans some love. The HGTV host announced on Instagram that “Fix My Flip” will return for its second season on April 6, 2023.

The real estate broker posted a behind the scenes video filming interviews for episode 7.

“Hey y’all! Happy Valentine’s Day from the interview set of ‘Fix My Flip’ season 2,” she says in the clip. As she revealed in the caption, she was “on set workin’ hard with my peeps to bring you an amazing FIX MY FLIP Season 2 on 4/6.”

In the series, Turner comes to the rescue of floundering flippers, using her own money and advice to get the projects back on track. She enlists contractor Mitch Glew to make her renovation plans a reality.

“I am helping usually novice, first-time flippers get out of the hole that they’ve dug themselves in with their flip and they need help,” Turner previously told Heavy. “They’re stuck and whether it’s because they’ve run out of money, they don’t have a budget, they don’t have a plan or they don’t have a design plan and I help them get out.”

HGTV Renewed ‘Fix My Flip’ in July 2022

HGTV renewed “Fix My Flip” in July 2022, announcing in a press release that season 2 will consist of eight episodes.

“High stakes and big risks come with the territory for house flippers and Page understands exactly how to help them succeed,” Betsy Ayala, HGTV’s senior vice president of programming & development, said in a press release. “That’s why the first season of ‘Fix My Flip’ resonated so strongly. It’s easy to empathize with people who have tried everything and feel their relief to see Page arrive with a plan and a financial offer to help them succeed.”

Turner celebrated the news on Instagram, posting a video filming on the street with a clapperboard.

“We worked. We watched. We prayed. You asked. … And now after months & months I can finally share that … with over 15m people tuning in and an amazing first season of #FixMyFlip … We’re back to filming SEASON TWO!!” she wrote in the caption.

The six-episode first season, which premiered in March 2022, garnered more than 15 million viewers, HGTV announced in a press release. Turner is no stranger to the network, previously starring in “Flip or Flop Nashville.”

Page Turner & Mitch Glew Compete in Season 4 of ‘Rock the Block’

Turner and Glew are trading in Southern California for Berthoud, Colorado to compete in the upcoming fourth season of “Rock the Block.”

The competition series follows four teams of HGTV stars as they renovate identical houses in hopes of earning the highest appraisal value.

“The teams will have just six weeks and a budget of $250,000 to renovate four identical 5,000-square-foot properties—each valued at $1.9 million before the renovations begin—and transform them into luxurious homes that reflect their signature vision and stunning design style,” HGTV announced in a press release.

Turner and Glew are facing off against Bryan and Sarah Baeumler of “Renovation Island”; Michel Smith Boyd and Anthony Elle of “Luxe for Less” and Jonathan Knight and Kristina Crestin of “Farmhouse Fixer.” Ty Pennington returns as host.

“Everything about this season of ‘Rock the Block’ is huge: the homes, the budgets, even the scenery, is massive,” HGTV’s Head of Content, Loren Ruch, said in a press release. “And for the first time, the houses are situated in a cul-de-sac, so the teams have a clear view of each other’s homes throughout the competition. The gloves are off and we can’t wait to see how these immensely talented experts bring their astonishing designs to life.”

“Rock the Block” will premiere on March 6, 2023, at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times.

