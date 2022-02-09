Jenny Marrs Quits This Social Media Platform

Jenny Marrs is signing off of Twitter. The HGTV star shared the update through her Instagram Story on February 8, 2022.

“Goodbye, Twitter,” she captioned a screenshot of her deactivated account. “I’ve never liked you but the hatred spewed via tweets is just not necessary. I feel lighter and happier already.”

Jenny and her husband Dave rose to fame renovating historic homes in and around their community of Bentonville, Arkansas in “Fixer to Fabulous.” The couple shares five children.

It is unclear if a specific incident led to the 43-year-old’s departure from the social media platform, but the news comes just two days after fellow HGTV star Erin Napier called out rude comments on her Instagram.

The “Home Town” host wrote in her Instagram Story, “let’s talk about something. there has been some extra rudeness happening in the comments for the last week or so.”

“If you feel like you are the kind of person who could leave your unsolicited rude opinion laying around on social media, go ahead and unfollow me so i don’t have to do it for you,” she continued. “we aren’t a good fit, you see. it’s you, not me.”

Not only has Napier been responding directly to negative remarks, but she also turned off comments on a post about her 4-year-old daughter Helen.

Jenny & Dave Marrs Are Competing in Season 3 of ‘Rock the Block’

Jenny and Dave Marrs will next be seen in season 3 of “Rock the Block” which returns on Monday, February 28, 2022, at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times. It will also be available to stream on discovery+.

Over six weeks and with a budget of $225,000, four teams of HGTV stars will renovate identical homes in hopes of earning the highest appraisal value. The network announced this season takes place in Charleston, South Carolina.

They will be competing against Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb of “Unsellable Houses”; Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas of “Bargain Block” and Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson of “Married to Real Estate.”

Ty Pennington returns as host.

HGTV Announced New ‘Fixer to Fabulous’ Spinoff

Jenny and Dave Marrs’ hit series, “Fixer to Fabulous,” is getting a 4-episode spinoff. “Fixer to Fabulous: Welcome Inn” premieres on March 15, 2022, at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times. It will also be available to stream on discovery+.

The new series “will follow the couple as they take on a massive new business venture: transforming an 1880s historic home into a functioning vacation rental. Up against a complete gut job, unprecedented construction challenges and high financial stakes, the Marrs will call on fellow renovation experts to help make their dream a reality,” according to an HGTV press release.

As Jenny wrote on her Instagram, “This was truly a massive undertaking…we fell in love with a beautiful, yet downtrodden, historic home and decided to restore it early last year. It seemed like a typical home restoration for us but it ended up being a rollercoaster ride / money pit / labor of love.”

The Welcome Inn, located in Rogers, Arkansas, will open in May 2022, according to its Instagram.

