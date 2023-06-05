HGTV Announces Fate of ‘Fixer to Fabulous’

HGTV’s latest season of “Fixer to Fabulous” ended in March 2023, and while Jenny and Dave Marrs have appeared on the network in other projects since then, an official decision has been made as to the fate of their flagship show.

HGTV revealed in a June 5 press release that not only will “Fixer to Fabulous” be returning for a 16-episode fifth season, but the Marrses are taking their show on the road for a four-episode spinoff series, “Fixer to Fabulous: Italiano”, both of which are set to premiere in 2024, with exact premiere dates not yet confirmed.

‘Fixer to Fabulous’ is Getting a Spin-Off Mini-Series

Loren Ruch, HGTV’s Head of Content, spoke about the network’s decision to keep working with Jenny and Dave, saying the couple’s “loyal fan base comes back season after season for their incredible Bentonville overhauls. We can’t wait to showcase the Marrs as their fans have never seen them before, completely out of their element for a remarkable renovation set in the stunning Tuscan countryside.”

“Fixer to Fabulous: Italiano” will see the Marrses traveling overseas to work on renovating a “crumbling centuries-old Italian villa”, according to the press release. This spin-off announcement is a long time coming for the Marrses, who are frequent travelers and have been to Italy many times. The couple has been posting photos and videos from their recent Italy trips on their social media pages as well, teasing the spin-off to come.

“We first visited Italy sixteen years ago. We stayed in the dreamy village of Greve in Chianti and absolutely fell in love with the culture, the people, the language and the food. At the time, I wrote in my worn leather travel journal, ‘this place is magical. Somehow, it feels both foreign and familiar, as though my soul is connected to this soil. I can only dream of coming back again and again and again’,” Jenny wrote in a May 2 Instagram post, going on to mention a secret “project” that brought her and Dave back to Greve in Chianti.

Jenny Marrs is Coming Out With a Book

For those who can’t wait until 2024 to see more of the Marrses in their lives, they will have a chance to pick up some new tips and stories from Jenny when she releases her first ever book, “House + Love = Home”, which hits shelves in bookstores nationwide on November 14, 2023.

“I didn’t want to write a standard how-to guide for decorating or renovating your home. There are enough beautiful and well-written books on the subject out there already. And, honestly, I don’t believe there is a one-size-fits-all guide that accounts for personal style and preference. Instead, I wanted to write a book to encourage you to be creative with your home,” Jenny explained in a May 15 Instagram post announcing her book and unveiling the cover, which features a photo of Jenny sitting on a staircase smiling at the camera.

“I’m so very proud of you Jenny! I know how much heart and time you have put into this book,” Dave commented on his wife’s post.

