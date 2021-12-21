The Meaning Behind ‘Fixer to Fabulous’ Star Dave Marrs’ Tattoo

“Fixer to Fabulous” fans have long wondered about the meaning behind Dave Marrs’ tattoo. The HGTV star and his wife Jenny shed some light on his ink through social media.

On his May 15, 2020 Instagram post, a fan commented, “Is that Hebrew on your arm? What does it say?” The builder responded, “yes it is. Thanks for noticing. It stands for ‘My Lord, my deliverer.’”

The question is a common one according to Jenny. In 2017 she tweeted his tattoo references Psalm 18:2. The passage reads, “The LORD is my rock, my fortress and my deliverer; my God is my rock, in whom I take refuge, my shield and the horn of my salvation, my stronghold.”

The couple has long been open about their faith, with Jenny calling Dave “faith-centered” on their website. Together they share five kids and renovate historic homes around their town of Bentonville, Arkansas.

The Couple Renovated an Animal Shelter in ‘Fixer to Fabulous Holiday Surprise’

For their holiday special, “Fixer to Fabulous Holiday Surprise,” Jenny and Dave renovated the Bella Vista animal shelter. It premiered on December 14, 2021 and is currently available to stream on discovery+.

The couple spoke with Heavy, calling the renovation a “community-led project.” As Dave explained, “So many of our subcontractors, they, you know when they found out that we were doing the animal shelter in Bella Vista, were just ‘Ok, all my labor’s free on this one. Whatever we can do to help and to make this beautiful for not only the animals but the amazing people that work there.’”

While they asked the director and employees what they needed, the response was always “Whatever we can do to focus on the animals’ welfare and making their space as amazing and safe as it can possibly be,” he recounted to Heavy.

Despite that, the 41-year-old said they “had a really good balance of not only taking care of the animals and making them great spaces but really highlighting like the amazing people that work there.”

Helping the no-kill shelter was “so important” to the Marrs family, who are animal lovers with their own farm animals. “So to be able to give back, you know, especially this time of year, is really meaningful for both of us,” Dave explained.

The Couple Recently Wrapped Filming on Season 3 of ‘Fixer to Fabulous’

The couple is currently in season 3 of “Fixer to Fabulous,” with Jenny announcing filming wrapped on December 5, 2021.

Now more seasoned HGTV stars, Dave said the crew is “like family.” He admitted, “After three seasons now, we just kind of do life. Like, ok, this is what we’re doing today, we know how to face the camera and talk to the camera. We know what they’re going to, you know, typically what they want and what they’re looking for. And so, you know, even though we’ve added more and more episodes, it has, I feel like, you know, the relationship with them and with the homeowners has become easier.”

Though filming during the pandemic presented its own problems, explained Jenny.

“Making sure everyone is healthy and safe has been obviously the first priority for us and our crew and our homeowners and everyone involved,” she told Heavy. “But then, on top of that we’re dealing with tons of shortages and certain supply issues and just, yeah, all of the time to get products. It’s already hard because of the timelines we’re working on with the show but the pandemic has definitely amplified that aspect.”

