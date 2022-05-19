Is ‘Fixer to Fabulous’ Returning for Another Season?

Fans of “Fixer to Fabulous” are in luck! HGTV announced the series, which stars Jenny and Dave Marrs, will return for a fourth season in late fall 2022.

Jenny celebrated the news on Instagram, sharing a video of the cast and crew cheering, “Season 4!”

“Thank you all for always supporting, encouraging and watching,” the 43-year-old wrote. “I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: it truly is an honor for us to be invited into your living rooms each week. We are immensely grateful and don’t take a second of this wild ride for granted!”

The upcoming season will feature 16 new episodes, with filming already underway. The “Rock the Block” alum added, “We filmed the first reveal of the season yesterday.”

“Fixer to Fabulous” follows the couple as they renovate historic homes in and around their community of Bentonville, Arkansas. It also follows their life on a farm with their five children: twins Nathan and Ben, 11, Sylvie, 10, Charlotte, 8, and Luke, 2. According to HGTV, the series “attracted more than 31 million viewers during its previous run.”

Dave previously spoke with Heavy about his love of historic homes, saying they feel like “small-town Americana.”

“You talk about like true craftsman, like putting just as much into the exterior beauty of the home as they did into interior functionality of it,” the 42-year-old said. He added, “Working on these historic homes, you can see that, you can see the time. You can see like the hand-driven nails. You can see the, you know, the fawn lumber that was cut off of, from trees that were on the property. And so that kind of stuff I just love.”

The Couple Renovated a Bed & Breakfast on ‘Fixer to Fabulous: Welcome Inn’

The success of “Fixer to Fabulous” spurred a limited spinoff series, “Fixer to Fabulous: Welcome Inn.” It followed the couple as they renovated a bed and breakfast.

According to The Welcome Inn’s website, the “historic 1870’s house was transformed into a beautiful retreat” which can “accommodate up to 8 people in 3 comfortable bedrooms each with en suite bathroom.”

The couple welcomed “Bargain Block” stars Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas for a test run of the property in April. It opened for visitors in May 2022, accepting reservations through Airbnb.

Dave & Jenny Are Partnering With Walmart on a Line of Outdoor Furniture & Decor

In April 2022, Dave and Jenny announced the launch of the Marrs Collection by Better Homes & Gardens, a line of outdoor furniture & decor for Walmart. The 30-piece collection was inspired by Dave’s carpentry skills, Walmart announced.

“When the opportunity came about with Walmart, it was like the perfect fit to a puzzle,” Dave explained in a promotional video. “They’ve done so much for our community. It’s like an integral part of Northwest Arkansas and it’s value, right? And that’s what we really wanted this outdoor collection to be. We wanted it to be affordable.”

The couple has a special connection to the retail giant. It was founded locally and is headquartered in their community of Bentonville, Arkansas.

Most items range between $11.97 and $149, but the collection can cost up to $997.

