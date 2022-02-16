WATCH: Sneak Peek of New ‘Fixer to Fabulous’ Spinoff

Jenny and Dave Marrs provide a sneak peek at their new four-episode special series, “Fixer to Fabulous: Welcome Inn,” in a trailer obtained by Heavy.





As Dave explains in the preview, “So, Jenny and I have done something. We bought this old, old house that we’re going to make into a bed and breakfast.”

While Jenny says that the building is “in fairly good condition” and “a really good investment,” she reveals it “was listed as-is.”

“I could have never imagined it’s as bad as it is,” Dave adds

The couple rose to fame in their flagship series, “Fixer to Fabulous,” which follows the parents-of-five as they renovate historic homes in their town of Bentonville, Arkansas.

The “Fixer to Fabulous” spinoff “will follow the couple as they take on a massive new business venture: transforming an 1880s historic home into a functioning vacation rental” according to an HGTV press release. “Up against a complete gut job, unprecedented construction challenges and high financial stakes, the Marrs will call on fellow renovation experts to help make their dream a reality.”

Their new bed and breakfast is located nearby in Rogers, Arkansas. According to its Instagram, The Welcome Inn is set to open in May 2022.

“Fixer to Fabulous: Welcome Inn” is set to premiere on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times. It will be available on HGTV and discovery+.

Jenny Called the Renovation a ‘Rollercoaster Ride’

Jenny first announced their new series in an Instagram post on February 4, 2022.

“The monstrosity of a project called The Welcome Inn is finally wrapped up and we have an air date so you can all watch the madness unfold!” the 43-year-old wrote. “This was truly a massive undertaking…we fell in love with a beautiful, yet downtrodden, historic home and decided to restore it early last year. It seemed like a typical home restoration for us but it ended up being a rollercoaster ride / money pit / labor of love.”

While the final product is being kept under wraps until the series airs, the bed and breakfast’s Instagram has shared throwback photos of the staircase, handrail and exterior.

As Jenny added in her post, “We have big plans for this beautiful home and can’t wait to open the doors to host many of you here in Arkansas. It wasn’t an easy restoration but it was most assuredly worth it.”

Dave & Jenny Marrs Are Competing in Season 3 of ‘Rock the Block’

Dave and Jenny Marrs will next be seen competing in season 3 of “Rock the Block.”

Over six weeks and with a budget of $225,000, four teams of HGTV stars will renovate identical homes in hopes of earning the highest appraisal value. The network announced this season takes place in Charleston, South Carolina.

The couple will face off against Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb of “Unsellable Houses”; Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas of “Bargain Block” and Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson of “Married to Real Estate.” Ty Pennington returns as host.

“Rock the Block” returns on February 28, 2022, at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times. It will air on HGTV and be available to stream on discovery+.

