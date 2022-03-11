Christina Haack & Tarek El Moussa Announce the End of ‘Flip or Flop’: When Does the Series Finale Air?

It is the end of an era for “Flip or Flop” fans after Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa announce the end of their long-running HGTV series. The final episode will air on March 17, 2022, at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

The former spouses and co-hosts announced the “bittersweet” news on their respective Instagram accounts on March 10, 2022.

“I’m filled with gratitude to have done 10 seasons of a hit show. I remember filming the pilot and thinking, ‘wouldn’t this be crazy if is this actually made it to network tv?’ And here we are, a decade later,” Haack wrote.

“From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank each and every one of you who have watched the show throughout the years. I am beyond grateful for the support,” the 38-year-old continued. “I also want to thank the amazing crew who worked so hard to make this show possible. It’s been a wild ride to say the least!!”

El Moussa also thanked the show’s fans, writing, “You guys have been with us through it all—you watched me beat cancer, you’ve watched the babies grow up into the most amazing little humans, and everything in between but I’m not going anywhere and I can promise that you are going to love what comes next!”

The pair were married when “Flip or Flop” premiered in 2013. They share daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 6.

Since their split in 2016, Haack welcomed son Hudson, 2, with ex-husband Ant Anstead and is now engaged to Joshua Hill. El Moussa married “Selling Sunset” star Heather Rae Young in October 2021.

Haack & El Moussa Had Second Thoughts About Filming Season 11

Filming on season 11 had already begun, according to TMZ, but the pair had second thoughts. The publication reported they wanted to end on a “high note.”

Though People reported the pair did not want to work so closely. “Tarek and Christina are generally cordial. They’re co-parenting and nothing gets in the way of that,” a source told People. “The show was just too intimate of a setting at this point and it was time to close that chapter.”

News “Flip or Flop” is ending comes just months after an on-set fight made headlines in July 2021.

TMZ reported the argument was sparked when Haack said it was time to film, with El Moussa calling her a “washed-up loser” and proclaiming that he is “winning.”

“As you can imagine – you know – it can be stressful working with an ex and we did have an incident where some choice words were said on both sides and I’m sure we both wish the whole thing never happened,” El Moussa said during a September 2021 appearance on “Daily Pop.” The 40-year-old vowed to “never again” go through such a disagreement.

El Moussa & Haack Signed Multi-Year Deals With HGTV

Fans will still have plenty of opportunities to watch Haack and El Moussa, who both signed multi-year deals with HGTV.

“Tarek and Christina are an important part of the HGTV programming strategy with their magnetic personalities and the real estate savvy that it takes to make consistently profitable renovation and design decisions,” the President of HGTV, Jane Latman, said in a press release. “We’re excited for the future and now their millions of fans can look forward to more great star-powered content.”

Haack’s solo series, “Christina on the Coast,” will return in late 2022, while El Moussa’s “Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa” is slated to premiere in early 2023.

