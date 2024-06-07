‘Flip or Flop’ Star Lands New Series at HGTV

HGTV fans might remember Israel “Izzy” Battres as the go-to contractor on Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall’s “Flip or Flop”. Now the network has announced that Battres has landed his own show, two years after “Flip or Flop” ended.

According to HGTV, the new series “Izzy Does It” will follow Battres “and his family as they work together to develop their home renovation and design business in [his hometown of] Santa Ana, California.” A network executive said of the new show, “This isn’t a series about building homes, it’s about building a family legacy. During his time on ‘Flip or Flop’, Izzy became a fan favorite because of his expertise, sense of humor and common sense.”

“Izzy Does It” is expected to premiere on HGTV in 2025.

Izzy Battres Can’t Wait for His New Show to Come Out

The network shared the announcement on Instagram in a June 6 Instagram post, which Battres shared to his own Instagram story, writing, “I am so very excited for all of you to see what we are making and even more honored to be able to have this opportunity 🙏🏽.”

Fans and fellow HGTV stars took to the network’s comment section to share their excitement over the new series as well. “Flip or Flop” star Hall left a note saying that the series pickup was “Much deserved @izzybattres ❤️ 🙌.”

“Congrats @izzybattres! Excited to watch!” Jasmine Roth from “Help! I Wrecked My House” added.

“Congratulations, @izzybattres! I always enjoyed watching you support the ‘Flip or Flop’ friends! And now your very own show! Good job, HGTV!” one fan commented.

“Now, we’re getting somewhere! An actual doer gets a show! Makes sense!” another user wrote.

“It’s about time!! I hope you won’t delay the release in the UK. I’ve been watching Izzy since he first appeared on ‘Flip or Flop’. He was always my favourite contractor that Christina and Tarek worked with,” an international fan added.

Tarek El Moussa & Christina Hall Reuniting in New Show

Not only is Battres returning to HGTV, but exes El Moussa and Hall have also scored a new series on the network, their first time reuniting on screen since the end of “Flip or Flop”. Their new show, “The Flip Off”, features Tarek, his new wife Heather El Moussa, Christina, and her new husband Josh Hall, with the couples going head-to-head to flip homes for the most financial gain, with the winning team getting bragging rights over the other.

“@therealtarekelmoussa and @thechristinahall are back—along with their new spouses, @theheatherraeelmoussa and @unbrokenjosh—for a battle to see who can find, buy, renovate, and flip a house for the biggest financial gain on the all-new HGTV show, The Flip Off! Be on the lookout for the spicy new series that’ll have you saying, ‘What the flip?!'” the network wrote in a May 15 announcement post.

Although this is their first reunion on-screen, Tarek and Christina have been working together to co-parent their children, Taylor and Brayden, in the years since their split, and even filmed the final few seasons of “Flip or Flop” after ending their marriage.

“The Flip Off” is expected to premiere on HGTV in early 2025.

READ NEXT: Dave & Jenny Marrs Announce Fate of ‘Fixer to Fabulous’