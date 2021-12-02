How to Watch the ‘Flip or Flop’ Season Premiere Early

HGTV’s hit series “Flip or Flop” is returning earlier than expected, with a special airing of the season 10 premiere on December 2, 2021. The episode will also be available on discovery+ the same day.

Hosts, and former spouses, Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack shared the news on Instagram.

“Excited to announce that there will be a SPECIAL EARLY PREMIERE of the brand new season of #FliporFlop on @HGTV on December 2nd- this Thursday,” El Moussa wrote. He added, “Who’s seen all the seasons of Flip or Flop and who’s ready for the new one!?!”

“Flip or Flop” premiered in 2013, following the then-married El Moussa and Haack as they flipped houses in Southern California. This season, the duo will once again buy 15 of the “most neglected properties and turn them into stunning, modern homes that will fly off the market,” HGTV announced.

According to the episode description, “The premiere episode will feature LA’s Highland Park neighborhood where Tarek and Christina tour a partly renovated property that’s been abandoned. The desirable location is a hot selling ticket, so they’ll complete the overhaul by giving the home a vintage Hollywood glam design.”

Off-air, the real estate experts share two children – daughter Taylor,11, and son Brayden, 6. Haack also welcomed son Hudson, 2, with ex-husband Ant Anstead and is currently engaged to Josh Hall. El Moussa has also moved on, marrying “Selling Sunset” star Heather Rae Young in October 2021.

El Moussa can also be seen in “Flipping 101” while Haack stars in “Christina on the Coast.”

El Moussa & Haack Clashed On-Set

This season is not without its challenges on- and off-screen.

A press release for this season teased, “This season, the flips will present new challenges for the pair as they work the real estate market, including expensive foundation issues, a year-long renovation project and the addition of a studio rental unit to increase a home’s value.”

El Moussa and Haack also made headlines for an on-set argument in July, as reported by TMZ. Per the publication, the argument was sparked by the way Haack indicated she and the crew were ready to film.

“Production sources” told the outlet that El Moussa went on a “verbal tirade” against his former wife, comparing her to the “hotter and richer” Young. Per the publication’s insiders, the “Flipping 101” star told Haack that he enjoyed watching her fail while slinging insults that he “made” her and she is a “washed-up loser.”

“Look at me, look at me. It’s called winning,” TMZ reports the 40-year-old said. He added, “The world knows you’re crazy.”

El Moussa Wishes the Fight ‘Never Happened’

El Moussa addressed the fight during a September appearance on E!’s “Daily Pop.”

“Christina and I, we’ve worked together – wow – for over 10 years now and we’ve been working together as exes for five years now,” he said on the talk show. “As you can imagine – you know – it can be stressful working with an ex and we did have an incident where some choice words were said on both sides and I’m sure we both wish the whole thing never happened.”

The California-native continued, “Honestly, since we got in that disagreement a few months back I just decided that moving forward, never again. Like, I never want to go through that again. I never want her to go through that again. And I know one day our kids are going to be older and I want them to know we care about each other. We support each other. And that’s really important to me.”

Season 10 of “Flip or Flop” premieres on HGTV on December 2, 2021, at 9 p.m. Eastern time.

