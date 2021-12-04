‘Flip or Flop’ Features Worst House Yet

Is half of a house worth it? That’s the question Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack face in the “Flip or Flop” premiere.

In a clip first shared by E! News, the former spouses and co-stars arrive at a house in Highlands Park, which Haack refers to as “hipster central.” The house in question is 1,700 square feet with three bedrooms and three bathrooms.





Play



Flip or Flop "Takeover Flip" | Premieres Thursday, Dec 2, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV "Takeover Flip" Premieres Thursday, Dec 2, at 9 p.m. ET/PT Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack take over a project in Highland Park, California, a hipster neighborhood of Los Angeles, that the previous owner abandoned mid-flip. Find more great content from HGTV: Stream full episodes and more: watch.hgtv.com/ Get ideas and inspiration: hgtv.com/ Subscribe to… 2021-12-01T22:06:26Z

“An investor bought it a few months ago,” El Moussa explained. “Started the rehab. Went to the city. Got the permits. Started the construction. Ran out of money. So, we’re here to take it over if we want.”

While the house is selling for $850,000, once flipped, it is expected to go for around $1.3 million.

There is a caveat. According to the 40-year-old, “Everything is approved with the city. If we start changing the plans, it’s going to put us back months so if we want this house, we’re probably gonna have to go with the plans.”

“It’s still really hard to believe that this house would sell for 1.3 million,” Haack says after touring the property. As her ex-husband explained, “We’re from Orange County, it’s just a different world.”

HGTV announced in a press release that the final design will be “vintage Hollywood glam.”

The former spouses have starred on “Flip or Flop” since 2013 and share two children – Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6.

‘Flip or Flop’ Is Returning for a 15-Episode Season

“Flip or Flop” returned for its 10th season with an early premiere on December 2, 2021. The episode will reair when the season officially kicks off on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times.

The 15-episode season will follow the flipping duo as they “buy 15 more of Southern California’s most neglected properties and turn them into stunning, modern homes that will fly off the market,” according to a press release.

Though, this season is not without its challenges. As HGTV detailed, they will face “expensive foundation issues, a year-long renovation project and the addition of a studio rental unit to increase a home’s value.”

El Moussa & Haack Made Headlines for an On-Set Fight

The former couple made headlines in July for an on-set fight. TMZ broke the story, claiming El Moussa went on a “verbal tirade” against his ex.

Among his many insults, the outlet reported he told Haack that his now-wife Heather Rae Young, who stars on “Selling Sunset,” is “hotter and richer.” Meanwhile, he called his ex-wife a “washed-up loser” whom he enjoyed watching fail.

“Look at me, look at me. It’s called winning,” TMZ reported El Moussa telling Haack. He added, “The world knows you’re crazy.”

The “Flipping 101” host later addressed the fight during a September appearance on E!’s talk show, “Daily Pop.”

“Christina and I, we’ve worked together – wow – for over 10 years now and we’ve been working together as exes for five years now,” El Moussa told the hosts. “As you can imagine – you know – it can be stressful working with an ex and we did have an incident where some choice words were said on both sides and I’m sure we both wish the whole thing never happened.”

He continued, “Honestly, since we got in that disagreement a few months back I just decided that moving forward, never again. Like, I never want to go through that again. I never want her to go through that again. And I know one day our kids are going to be older and I want them to know we care about each other. We support each other. And that’s really important to me.”

READ NEXT: Are Ben & Erin Napier Releasing a Second Book?