HGTV Announces ‘High-Stakes’ New Series in Las Vegas

What happens in Vegas can soon be seen in HGTV’s upcoming series, “Flip the Strip.”

In a press release, the network announced its new show will follow the “steamy stars” of “Australia’s Thunder From Down Under” who work in construction during the day.

“Headliners by night, dancers Ben Cleary, Dan Paterson, Liam Black and Malik Wills-Martin fill up their days putting their extensive construction experience to use and will work with celebrated interior designer Kelly Stone to help make their clients’ home design dreams a reality,” according to the series description.

“Australia’s Thunder From Down Under” is a male revue at Las Vegas’ Excalibur Hotel and Casino featuring all Australian dancers, as the show’s website explains. HGTV announced the upcoming season will consist of six one-hour episodes.

“The minute we found out that these guys in ‘Australia’s Thunder from Down Under’ were working as renovators by day, we knew we had to put them on HGTV,” HGTV’s Head of Content, Loren Ruch, said in a press release. “These charismatic performers will use their unique combination of home renovation experience and problem solving skills to create stunning spaces for their clients with signature ostentatious Las Vegas flare.”

“Flip the Strip” is slated to premiere in late summer 2023, HGTV announced in a press release.

Kelly Stone Is a Las Vegas-Based Interior Designer

Stone, the owner of Kelly Stone Interiors in Las Vegas, Nevada, celebrated the news on her Instagram Story.

“It’s happening!” she wrote on February 14, 2023. “We’ve secretly been filming a new show for HGTV!”

According to her website, Stone designs homes and businesses around Sin City and has counted players for the Las Vegas Raiders among her clients.

‘Flip the Strip’ Is the Newest Series Coming to HGTV in 2023

“Flip the Strip” is the latest in HGTV’s growing lineup of new series expected to be released this year.

Some shows – such as “The Flipping El Moussas” or “Christina in the Country” – star longtime favorites of the network. But others see the stars of reality television, TikTok and comedy make their network debut.

Rico León is a Denver-based builder whose series, “Rico to the Rescue,” premiered in January 2023. According to an HGTV press release, in each episode of the series, “he and his skilled team will tour the house to assess the projects, work to resolve issues with the builder and create a renovation and design plan to turn the construction nightmare into a dream home.”

“Down Home Fab,” starring Chelsea and Cole DeBoer, premiered the same month.

The series spotlights the “Teen Mom 2” stars’ “burgeoning renovation business in their hometown of Sioux Falls, South Dakota,” the network announced in a press release. “Chelsea’s bold vision will punch up each design plan, while Cole will serve as the hands-on project manager and jack-of-all-trades.” The series was already picked up for a second season.

Comedian Mike Epps and his wife Kyra are on a mission to revitalize his childhood street in Indianapolis, HGTV announced in a press release. Their series, “Buying Back the Block,” is slated for a summer 2023 release, the network added.

“The duo will update each house, adding modern amenities and keeping the original charm, to create affordable and beautiful places for families to buy or rent,” according to the series description.

A new series starring TikTok creator Galey Alix was greenlit by HGTV and is expected to premiere in spring 2023, HGTV announced in a press release.

The eight-episode season “will follow Galey, a Wall Street executive by day and a designer by night, as she uses her smarts, passion, and amazing problem solving techniques to completely transform her clients’ spaces and deliver stunning designs,” according to the episode description.

