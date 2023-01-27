HGTV Announces ‘The Flipping El Moussas’ Premiere: What to Expect

As Tarek and Heather El Moussa eagerly await the arrival of their first baby together, they’re celebrating another exciting milestone, with HGTV‘s official announcement that their new show, “The Flipping El Moussas,” will premiere on March 2, 2023. While the 10-episode series will build upon Tarek’s expertise as a house flipper, having risen to fame on the hit show “Flip or Flop”, he has said this will be a very different type of show. Meanwhile, Heather sees it as a launching pad to follow in the Kardashians’ footsteps.

Tarek El Moussa Says New Show Will Document His Family’s Life

On January 26, 2023, Heather and Tarek announced the March premiere date of their new show via a social media post that featured a photo of their family, including 12-year-old Taylor and seven-year-old Brayden, whom Tarek shares with ex-wife Christina Hall, as they all posed in the nursery designed for their baby boy, who’s due this month.

The couple, who married in October 2021, wrote, “We are so proud to have co-produced The Flipping El Moussas alongside an amazing production team. We KNOW you guys are going to love it and we’re so excited for this adventure in our lives!!’

In a press release, HGTV billed the show as a docu-series, saying that “fans will have a front-row seat as the family navigates ultrasound appointments, family time and high-end flips throughout the 10-episode run.”

Heather is a high-end real estate broker who also stars on Netflix’s “Selling Sunset,” so the series will show her learning about flipping houses from Tarek while she advises him on what will attract upscale buyers. In October 2022, during an appearance at the Zeta Live marketing conference in New York, the El Moussas described how the show will be different than “Flip or Flop” and other HGTV shows.

“It’s following the life of our family, our relationship, the pregnancy journey, and also flipping houses,” Heather said. “So we’re working on 10 projects together right now. It’s not just for TV — we’re actually really doing this in real life.”

When panel host David Steinberg, CEO of marketing company Zeta, asked if HGTV provides any of the money to buy the homes that the El Moussas flip, the couple said no — and that they have no outside investors.

Heather said, “He’s been doing this a long time, and now I’m doing it alongside him and I bring my real estate knowledge to our flipping business. You know, more high-end.”

“That means we’re just spending a lot of money,” Tarek quipped. “It’s like ‘Flip or Flop’ but even more expensive and more over-budget.”

He continued, “I’d say the big difference is, on my previous show it was more about the house itself, where now ‘The Flipping El Moussas’ is more about who we are as people and more about running the business of flipping houses. So instead of focusing on the house, it’s focusing on the overall business as well as our entire family…my mom, my dad, her parents, the kids. So we’re having so much fun.”

Heather El Moussa Wouldn’t Mind Following in the Kardashians’ Footsteps

As the El Moussas talked about their docu-series, Steinberg asked if they’re “trying to be Kardashian-esque.” Heather said she wouldn’t mind the comparison at all.

“I must say, I watched the Kardashians way in the past and I stopped watching for a very long time,” she said. “And I am watching the new seasons and I tell (Tarek) it’s not only like, so well done the way it’s produced, but they’re so raw and real.”

Acknowledging she appreciates the Kardashians’ “authenticity,” Heather said, “I think that’s how people resonate with you. So, I am a big fan of that show. And yes, that is where I’m trying to go and I do say I aspire to be that. I mean, they’re billionaires with successful brands, they touch anything and it’s successful. So that is what I’m trying to build.”

Tarek, meanwhile, hopes the series helps him not only give fans an inside look at his family but also helps him expand his influence as a real estate investment advisor. In addition to starring in the new show, he also keeps busy as CEO of TEM Capital and hosting a real estate investment podcast.

In December, before the final episode of “Flip or Flop” aired, Tarek wrote in an Instagram post that he was blown away by all the ways his life has changed over the last decade.

“‘Flip or Flop’ started as a crazy idea and I sent a random e-mail to a production company with a dream of flipping houses on tv before I ever flipped a house,” he recalled.

Thanking his fans, he wrote, “I can’t tell you how much it has meant to get your guys’ love and support for 10 years and without you I truly wouldn’t be where I am today. Thank you guys for being on this life changing journey with us.”

“The Flipping El Moussas” premieres on March 2 at 8 pm Eastern and Pacific.