New Reality Competition Show to Hit HGTV

Anita and Ken Corsini became a part of the HGTV family with their former show “Flip or Flop Atlanta.” It ran for two seasons and introduced the couple, who were college sweethearts, to HGTV viewers. The Corsinis also appeared on season 2 of “Rock the Block.” While “Flip or Flop Atlanta” was canceled, the Corsinis are back to host a new HGTV show called “Flipping Showdown.”

“Flipping Showdown” premieres on November 17, 2021 (the same day as season three of “Fixer to Fabulous!) and it will pit three teams of house flippers against each other for a chance to win a cash prize and their own house flipping franchise through Anita and Ken Corsini’s company Red Barn Homes.

Of course, there’s more to it than that. In fact, “Flipping Showcase” is a different style of show for HGTV for a number of reasons.

Here’s what you need to know:

Anita and Ken Corsini Invested Their Own Money in ‘Flipping Showcase’

Anita and Ken Corsini started their own real estate development firm, Red Barn Homes, in 2005, per their official website. Since then, they’ve been buying, renovating and selling homes in the Atlanta area. Their success (and Anita’s keen eye for design) got the attention of HGTV and led to them being cast on “Flip or Flop Atlanta.” That show debuted in 2017 and ran for two seasons and 28 episodes. It was canceled in 2019.

Now, the couple returns to the ranks of active HGTV stars with “Flipping Showdown.” In this new competition series, Anita and Ken spent $2 million of their own money to acquire the houses that the teams will flip, the press release from Discovery revealed. The budgets for the flips will be higher than usual too — in one case the budget was more than $90,000.

The three teams competing are all experienced house-flippers. They will have their work judged by Anita and Ken. The team that adds the most value to the home will win the competition, a $100,000 cash prize, and the opportunity to start their own flipping franchise under the Red Barn Homes name, the press release stated.

Meet the ‘Flipping Showdown’ House Flippers

Three teams of two people will compete for the $100,000 grand prize and chance to have their own flipping franchise. The first team is husband and wife Colin and Christina Beck. In 2013, they made the decision to renovate their home in Cincinnati, Ohio. During the process, they realized that they were enjoying the process. They also found out they worked well together, so they decided to try their hand at flipping houses. For the next six years, Colin kept his day job in sales while the couple bought, renovated and sold homes on the side. Then, in 2019, the Becks went all in and committed to house flipping full time with the launch of Vero Homes.

Michael and Amy Gomez are a married couple from Nashville, Tennessee. Michael is a real estate agent with Compass and Amy is a stay-at-home mom to their three kids as well as a designer, according to her Instagram. Amy’s official website reveals that she’s from Maine, which is where she met her husband. They moved to Nashville so he could pursue his music career. They moved from rental to rental for seven years before they were able to build their house from the ground up. Along the way, Amy realized she had a good eye for design and, like Colin and Christina Beck, they realized they worked well together.

Cam Griffith is from Washington D.C. Chris Carter is from Pensacola, Florida. They are brothers and both work in the real estate industry. Cam runs Griffith Property Group. His website reveals that he is originally from Philadelphia and started his career as a real estate broker in Avalon, New Jersey. He moved to Washington D.C. about 7 years ago, where he worked as a management consultant to federal clients. Eventually, he moved back into real estate. Chris Carter is a master carpenter, per the HGTV teaser video Cam posted on his Facebook page. During the video, Chris said, “Cam has the vision and I think about the process.”